The Cannabist Company and Airo Brands Continue Successful Partnership with Expansion into Pennsylvania and Virginia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its latest expansion with Airo Brands, an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis company focused on proprietary, cutting-edge vapor delivery platforms and flavorful, high quality oils, into Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Building on the success of this collaboration in Delaware and West Virginia, The Cannabist Company launched Airo’s unparalleled vapor systems, including the AiroPro and AiroSport batteries, and AiroX All-In-One, as well as its unique AiroPod cartridge oil formulations at its Cannabist and gLeaf dispensaries in Virginia as well as its Columbia Care locations in Pennsylvania. Airo is also available through the Company’s wholesale channels in both markets. Since the collaboration began last year, Airo’s vapes and cartridges have quickly become top-selling products in Delaware and West Virginia.

“Our ongoing partnership with Richard and the Airo team has been a tremendous success, allowing us to provide reliable and exceptional products to our patients and customers looking for a smooth and enjoyable vaping experience,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP of Operations, The Cannabist Company. “Expanding into Virginia and Pennsylvania underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality products and demonstrates the precision and expertise of The Cannabist Company to create consistent experiences across multiple markets, which is critical for developing brand equity.”

“The Cannabist Company’s dedication to delivering quality and reliable products makes them an ideal partner for us as we continue to break into new and emerging markets,” said Richard Yost, CEO of Airo Brands.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Airo

Founded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of April 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 21 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit www.airobrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.