NEC X Unveils Next Wave of Tech Disruptors, Elev X! Ignite Cohort Batch 11

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC X, the Silicon Valley-based innovation accelerator and venture studio backed by global IT leader NEC, today unveiled the standout startups selected to join Elev X! Ignite cohort Batch 11. The seven new startups were handpicked from more than 250 qualified applicants for their potential to disrupt and lead in emerging technologies, such as AI, public safety, marketing, healthcare and more.

Since 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

Elev X! Ignite goes far beyond the conventional venture studio model, providing a unique blend of collaboration, funding, engineering expertise, extensive R&D resources and comprehensive support services. The customized program fast-tracks entrepreneurs in the ideation and prototyping phase, preparing to scale their innovative technologies across global markets.

“Our record-breaking pool of applicants is a testament to the unique value we provide, transforming visionary ideas into market-ready innovations through a one-of-a-kind, collaborative journey,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “Many incredible ideas were submitted, but our chosen companies truly stand out for their outstanding teams, social impact and potential to synergize with NEC's vast resources.”

Elev X! Ignite Batch 11 includes:

AI VOBIS – transformative startup for digital health and medical AI

– transformative startup for digital health and medical AI Barricade AI – multimodal generative AI to help first responders cut reporting time and spend more time in the field

– multimodal generative AI to help first responders cut reporting time and spend more time in the field Jump AI – AI-powered integration platform delivers custom SaaS-to-SaaS integrations on-demand to seed/Series A startups, enabling them to rapidly connect tools for prospects, with usage-based pricing and automated maintenance reducing integration overhead

– AI-powered integration platform delivers custom SaaS-to-SaaS integrations on-demand to seed/Series A startups, enabling them to rapidly connect tools for prospects, with usage-based pricing and automated maintenance reducing integration overhead Metapyxl – elevating digital rights management by empowering creators and businesses to secure content, embed links for direct purchases in images, and leverage analytics for superior engagement and reach

– elevating digital rights management by empowering creators and businesses to secure content, embed links for direct purchases in images, and leverage analytics for superior engagement and reach OwlVision – AI/ML-driven co-pilot using machine vision to enhance situational awareness, reduce collision risk and mitigate the effects of understaffed aviation infrastructure

– AI/ML-driven co-pilot using machine vision to enhance situational awareness, reduce collision risk and mitigate the effects of understaffed aviation infrastructure Talentlabs.ai – customizable, deep AI intelligence to automate recruitment and find ideal candidates faster

– customizable, deep AI intelligence to automate recruitment and find ideal candidates faster UpendNow Inc. – SaaS platform that optimizes the pre-production workflow of high-end videos and films by automating ideation and strategy, using the power of generative AI

Elev X! members gain access to NEC X’s dynamic ecosystem of startup resources and services. This includes funding to grow, hands-on support and mentorship, integrations with advanced technologies, exclusive workshops, skill development, strategic collaborations and much more.

This vital combination of guidance, support, tools and resources uniquely enables startups to develop a compelling Minimum Viable Product (MVP), validate Proof-of-Concept (POC), engage paying customers, secure seed funding and thrive in today’s competitive startup landscape.

NEC X has experienced tremendous growth since launching in 2018, including a 72% increase in applications since Elev X! Ignite cohort Batch 10.

Past graduates of Elev X! include Metabob, eCommerceInsights.ai (Indellia), Beagle Technology, NavigateIO, Flyhound, Qualitative Intelligence and WeWalk.

For more information about Elev X! Programs, click here.

About NEC X

NEC X, Inc. is more than just an incubator, accelerator or venture studio; it’s an innovation powerhouse backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. With over 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X turns visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live.

Located within the vibrant Silicon Valley ecosystem, NEC X’s programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. The organization fuels startup success from inception to launch, offering unparalleled access to over 45,000 patents, 1,000 mentors and seasoned advisors, a network of industry partners, reach into 55+ international markets, and an $8 billion R&D ecosystem. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.