Range Energy and DB Schenker Announce Pilot of Electric-Powered Trailer Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, today announced it has signed a pilot agreement with DB Schenker, a global leader in logistics services, to deploy its electric-powered trailer. During the pilot, Range trailers will be implemented and evaluated in select DB Schenker commercial trucking operations in the second half of this year.

The pilot roadmap will be established using a planning study that assesses operational factors such as suitable routes, payload considerations, technical support, data sharing, and charging operations. The objective of the pilot phase is for DB Schenker to evaluate Range’s electric-powered trailers within its live fleet operations as well as analyze key metrics, such as trailer availability and fuel savings, and produce a report detailing a long-term electric trailer rollout strategy for the fleet.

“Our trailers are critical for commercial fleets to quickly decarbonize, enhance safety, and improve vehicle efficiency, and we are eager to get them integrated into real world operations happening each day,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder, Range. “Kicking off this pilot with DB Schenker is indicative of the continued commercial interest we are receiving, and we look forward to a successful pilot that proves immense fuel and efficiency savings.”

"We are excited to partner with Range in this pilot program to explore the potential of electric-powered trailers in our trucking operations. Sustainability is a key focus for DB Schenker, and we are committed to evaluating innovative solutions that can help us reduce emissions and improve efficiency in our logistics operations,” said George Henry, EVP Land Transport, Region Americas, DB Schenker.

To learn more about our pilot program for your own fleet, visit: https://range.energy/pilot-form/

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to electrification and meet its commercial partners' immediate needs and long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.