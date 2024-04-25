Energage partners with Charlotte magazine to honor 2024 Top Workplaces in region

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces awards program, is partnering with Charlotte magazine to offer recognition to outstanding employers in the Charlotte metro area.

The Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations for their people-first commitment to workplace excellence and are key to helping companies recruit and retain employees and strengthen brands.

Organizations in North Carolina in Catawba, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union counties and in the South Carolina counties of Lancaster and York with 35 or more employees are eligible to submit a nomination to be named among the Charlotte Top Workplaces.

The nomination deadline for the 2024 awards is May 24. Nominations are accepted at https://www.charlottemagazine.com/twpnominate. Winners will be announced in fall 2024.

This marks the 10th year Energage has surveyed Charlotte-area employers for the Top Workplaces award but the first year to recognize companies in partnership with Charlotte magazine.

These employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures. Top Workplaces awards are based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

Nominees also are eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees’ feedback that allows them to differentiate and stand out as a top place to work and do business.

“The Charlotte metro area touts a diverse economy with outstanding employers,” said Andy Smith, Publisher at Charlotte magazine. “We are excited to highlight our many outstanding businesses through Top Workplaces.”

To explore and learn more about all Top Workplaces awards, please visit: https://topworkplaces.com/about/

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Charlotte magazine

Charlotte magazine is much more than an award-winning monthly magazine. The Queen City’s longest-standing and most-trusted lifestyle media brand connects with more than 515,000 readers every month through the magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, events, and more. For more than 50 years, readers have enjoyed compelling narrative storytelling, stunning photography, unbiased dining advice, long-form journalism, and varying perspectives on the city. Readers enjoy high-quality, well-researched content every month in print and every day online. Charlotte magazine is the indispensable guide to living life in Charlotte to the fullest. Operated by Morris Media Network, we are also the publisher of WhereTraveler GuestBook® Charlotte and Charlotte Parent.