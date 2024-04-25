Oshkosh Awarded $40M Rogue-Fires Order Ahead of MDM 2024

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, announced today that it was awarded an additional delivery order valued at $40 million for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) to be used in the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. Oshkosh will showcase ROGUE-Fires at Modern Day Marine (Booth #1915) in Washington, D.C., from April 30 – May 2.

Developed for the U.S. Marine Corps, ROGUE-Fires is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that leverages the JLTV’s extreme off-road mobility and payload capacity and Oshkosh’s advanced vehicle technologies to support Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missile (GBASM) operations. Designed to operate in both teleoperated and leader/follower modes, ROGUE-Fires serves as a versatile launcher platform capable of handling various weapon payloads. In October 2023, Oshkosh announced the contract to begin low-rate initial production from the Marine Corps Systems Command.

“ Today’s award underscores the continued success of the ROGUE-Fires program and Oshkosh’s unwavering commitment to working hand in hand with the Marine Corps, understanding their mission requirements, and equipping our Marines with unparalleled warfighting capabilities,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “ The versatile ROGUE-Fires platform we are displaying at Modern Day Marine for the first time, harnesses cutting-edge technologies and facilitates seamless integration of a multitude of weapon systems. This platform will fulfill diverse mission needs for many years to come."

Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available to discuss ROGUE-Fires and the company’s entire portfolio of vehicles, mobility systems, and leading-edge technologies at Modern Day Marine in booth #1915.

