TheHomeMag Broadens Digital Marketplace Across Major U.S. Cities, Streamlining Home Improvement Services

CAPE CORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheHomeMag has announced a significant expansion of its innovative digital platform, Marketplace by TheHomeMag (www.AskHomey.com), now reaching homeowners in more than ten major U.S. markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Raleigh, Richmond, Tucson, Southwest Florida, and Washington, D.C. This strategic rollout enhances the connection between professional home service providers and homeowners, ensuring a seamless interaction through advanced digital solutions.

Marketplace by TheHomeMag, initially launched in Southwest Florida, has grown rapidly, demonstrating its effectiveness and popularity by surpassing 100,000 visitors to its website. At the heart of the platform is Home-y, a 24/7 home improvement assistant powered by artificial intelligence, which has already responded to over 11,000 homeowner inquiries and recommended TheHomeMag's clients more than 66,000 times.

The platform's success is underpinned by its comprehensive offering that caters extensively to the needs of both homeowners and home improvement professionals. Marketplace by TheHomeMag is not just another directory; it's a dynamic environment where quality and convenience meet to facilitate the best matches between homeowners and service providers.

The cornerstone of Marketplace by TheHomeMag is its Certified Partner program, which highlights a network of professionals who are not only vetted but also backed by TheHomeMag's $2,000 guarantee, ensuring reliability and trust. This badge of excellence is more than a certification; it is a significant endorsement of quality and trustworthiness that helps partners stand out in a competitive market.

"Expanding into these key markets allows us to bring a trusted, vetted, and high-quality pool of contractors to a broader audience of homeowners," said Tom Bohn, President & COO of TheHomeMag. "Our platform is designed to empower homeowners to make informed decisions quickly and conveniently, while also offering our partners unprecedented visibility and growth opportunities.”

Homeowners utilizing the Marketplace can browse listings that showcase photos and videos of recent projects completed by the professionals, inspiring confidence and ideas for their own home improvement projects. The platform's user-friendly interface and Home-y, the AI-driven assistant, provide personalized guidance and suggestions, enhancing the decision-making process for homeowners.

In addition to facilitating connections, TheHomeMag invests heavily in marketing campaigns to draw homeowners to the Marketplace. These efforts include social media promotions, email campaigns, paid advertising, and search engine optimization, all aimed at maintaining high engagement and visibility for listed service providers. Under Bohn’s leadership, TheHomeMag has embraced digital transformations while maintaining its core values. The launch of Inbox Advantage and Marketplace by TheHomeMag brought a new level of accessibility and convenience for homeowners. This evolution into Advanced Home Improvement Media (AHIM) reflects the brand's adaptability and forward-thinking approach.

"The integration of advanced AI and our rigorous Certified Partner program sets Marketplace by TheHomeMag apart from other home service platforms," added Bohn. "It ensures that every interaction on our platform is guided by expertise, trust, and ease, making it the premier choice for anyone looking to enhance their living spaces.”

As Marketplace by TheHomeMag continues to expand, it reaffirms TheHomeMag's commitment to enhancing the home improvement industry by providing a reliable, comprehensive, and user-friendly platform that benefits both homeowners and service providers.

TheHomeMag

Founded in 2002, TheHomeMag began as a leader in print advertising for home improvement before transitioning to its robust digital format. Continuously innovating, TheHomeMag provides effective, high-quality tools and resources that support both homeowners and service providers in achieving their goals. For over two decades, TheHomeMag has been at the forefront of America's home improvement advertising. A dedication for connecting homeowners with top-tier professionals is evident in its comprehensive print publications and the revolutionary digital platform, Marketplace by TheHomeMag. With a focus on quality and reliability, TheHomeMag continues to be an essential resource for homeowners nationwide. For more information about TheHomeMag, visit https://www.thehomemag.com