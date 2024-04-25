Nodal Exchange announces cooperation with Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nodal Exchange announces a collaboration with Deutsche Börse in which Deutsche Börse will provide access to a broad range of Nodal futures & options data in the U.S. energy and environmental markets through its proven data platform and vendor network.

This offering will include major power hubs across the United States, as well as, renewable energy certificates, carbon emission allowances, voluntary carbon credits, and renewable fuel credits. Nodal Exchange, a leader in innovation, offers the largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts and the largest set of environmental contracts in the world. Nodal is the market leader in North American power futures holding the majority of U.S. power open interest.

This partnership will make Nodal Exchange's real-time and end-of-day market data available to a broader audience and address market participants’ desire to receive data through established channel partnerships. Deutsche Börse will act as additional licensor of Nodal’s information products which can be licensed under Deutsche Börse’s Market Data Dissemination Agreement.

Nodal Exchange will also be making its real-time market data available via Deutsche Börse’s direct data feed CEF® Core. The integration of Nodal's market data into Deutsche Börse’s CEF Core data feed ensures efficient and cost-effective access for subscribers.

The partnership is scheduled to go live on May 1, 2024 and marks a significant step forward in improving accessibility and efficiency in commodity derivatives trading.

“ We are pleased to collaborate with Deutsche Börse to enhance and expand access to Nodal market data globally,” said Paul Cusenza, CEO and Chairman of Nodal Exchange.

" Our partnership with Nodal represents a significant milestone for us and our customers, as it allows us to further expand our broad range of premium market data,” said Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse.

Nodal Exchange is part of the EEX Group which is in turn part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

ABOUT NODAL

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts and the world’s largest set of environmental contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

ABOUT DEUTSCHE BORSE GROUP

As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures capital markets that are transparent, reliable, and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data, software, SaaS, and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.

With more than 14,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial center of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sydney.