Unilever Personal Care brands to partner CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unilever has officially announced its partnership with CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™, with four Personal Care brands named as Official Sponsors. Axe, Degree, Dove, and Dove Men+Care will be integrated throughout the tournament, which will span 14 cities in the United States from June 20 to July 14. The partnership aligns with our Personal Care portfolio and ambition to drive confidence and inclusivity in sports.

The 48th edition of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ will see 16 teams compete over the course of 24 days. This edition of the tournament will return to the United States for the first time since 2016, where Copa América Centenario set a new record in attendance with nearly 1.5 million fans. Argentina returns as the defending champions, with Lionel Messi and company opening the tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, against Canada.

Underscoring the significance and excitement surrounding the tournament, Unilever's Personal Care brands will meet fans both inside and outside stadiums this summer. Through a blend of retail promotions, digital activations and stadium experiences, Axe, Degree, Dove and Dove Men+Care will honor the energy and emotion that all fans bring when the competition begins.

“ Working with the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™, our brands will connect with an enormous and highly engaged audience. This is a significant opportunity to engage a growing audience of soccer fans, demonstrate relevance, and build brand power, while promoting sports for future generations of athletes,” says Fabian Garcia, Personal Care President at Unilever.

" Having Unilever as a partner provides us with the opportunity to connect with fans and athletes in a different way, where we invite everyone to feel greatness through brands that enhance their well-being. We’re very excited about all the upcoming joint actions that will give our fans the opportunity to live one-of-a-kind experiences all over the continent," said José Astigarraga, CONMEBOL’s Secretary General.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About CONMEBOL

The Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, better known as CONMEBOL (which comes from the acronym used in cable releases: Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), is the confederation of national football associations (federations) of South America. Founded on July 9, 1916 in Buenos Aires, it is the first Confederation in the world, established almost 40 years before the next ones to be formed. CONMEBOL originated from a tournament between countries of the South American continent. The first Copa América was held in 1916 in Buenos Aires in celebration of the hundred years of Argentina’s independence. This was the beginning of the institution, originally composed of the associations of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. Later on, the other South American associations joined CONMEBOL: Paraguay (1921), Peru (1925), Bolivia (1926), Ecuador (1927), Colombia (1936) and Venezuela (1953). It is the only soccer confederation in which all its associations are also members of FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Its ten member National Associations are the pride of CONMEBOL.

About CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ will be played in the United States and will include 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. In this edition, this traditional tournament is organized by both confederations. In its 48th edition of one of the continent's most important competitions, this will be the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams, having hosted the same number of teams in its 2016 edition, also held in the United States. On the field will be the current world champion, Argentina, and the biggest football stars in the world to compete in 32 matches in this edition between June and July 2024.