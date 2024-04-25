Best Buy and CNET Partner to Enhance Customer Shopping Journey

MINNEAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Best Buy and CNET announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that transforms how brands can engage consumers while they discover and shop for the latest technology. The collaboration leverages the expertise, authority and scale of both brands to extend the effective reach of advertisers, while also enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

With a combined unduplicated reach of 50 million unique visitors per month, Best Buy and CNET are offering brands the opportunity to engage larger audiences of high-intent shoppers, strengthening the reach and impact of their messages. Customers will see curated content and unbiased editorial advice from CNET’s experts across various Best Buy channels — such as BestBuy.com, Best Buy stores and the Best Buy Mobile App — encompassing a variety of product reviews and expert picks that align with their shopping experiences.

“ When shopping for technology, we know that many consumers like to do their own research and turn to Best Buy and CNET to help them explore, discover and get inspired by new and exciting technology,” said Jennie Weber, chief marketing officer at Best Buy. “ This partnership allows us to integrate expert advice throughout every stage of the customer’s shopping journey, as well as leverage these insights to unlock new levels of personalization and engagement for our customers and partners.”

As part of the partnership, the brands are also initiating a new retail media model between a media publication and retailer. Advertisers will be able to share ad spaces across Best Buy and CNET, allowing them to see the impact of their advertising campaigns through a full-funnel, closed-loop media solution. This brings a more comprehensive approach to better understand shopping behaviors and gain valuable audience insights to ensure the right content aligns closely with customers preferences.

“ This partnership sets a powerful precedent for how content and retail media brands can collaborate to bring more opportunities to both consumers and advertisers,” said Lauren Newman, executive vice president of revenue at CNET. “ With a focus on data-driven insights, we’re introducing a new standard to help brands expand audience reach and measure the impact across what was previously a fragmented digital media ecosystem.”

Best Buy and CNET have already seen positive results from testing done on Best Buy channels earlier this year. Integrating CNET’s insights and expertise in Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com helped increase consumer trust. From a survey of consumers who were part of an in-store test, 86% said that seeing CNET’s content while shopping made them more confident in their tech purchases and the content helped garner a 25% lift in purchase intent.

About Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. Best Buy operates nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America and has more than 85,000 employees. We are a leader in environmental, social and governance issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation’s nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs.

About CNET

CNET is a trusted digital media publication that provides expert information, hands-on lab testing, reviews and analysis on consumer technologies, services and trends, to help you find exactly what you are looking for. For nearly 30 years, CNET has covered a wide range of topics, including consumer electronics, smart home, money, wellness and more.

CNET’s team of editors, reporters and content creators offer expert product reviews, how-to guides, videos and news articles that help consumers make informed decisions about technology-related purchases and stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments.