Virtual, Inc. Invites Community to Support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway Park

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to membership-based organizations, continues its longstanding support for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by sponsoring Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway, held on May 18, 2024. Virtual invites individuals and companies to help strike out cancer by donating to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and participating in Jimmy Fund Day. The event raises funds for cancer prevention, treatment and care and provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for cancer patients and donors to play on-field at Fenway Park.

Learn more about Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway Park and donate here.

“So many of us at Virtual have ties to people fighting—or having lost the fight—to cancer, making Dana-Farber’s work and our partnership with the Jimmy Fund especially important to our company and community. Supporting this cause is one way that we can help make our mark on the world,” said Virtual, Inc. CEO Andy Freed. “Jimmy Fund Day is a truly special event that we look forward to every year – a chance both to give back and have fun. Not only do people get to bat and field at Fenway Park, home of the World Series Champs, but everyone gets a chance to help strike out cancer. We hope you’ll consider joining us.”

Presented by DraftKings, Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway is part of a multi-year fundraising effort to support Dana-Farber’s mission to defy cancer by accelerating science, care, and expertise. Since 1992, the event has raised more than $9 million for cancer care and research, helping save countless lives and reducing the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide.

Virtual has supported Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway since 2007, when former client Bob Russo, general manager of the PCI Security Standards Council, recruited the company to sponsor his family’s team. Russo’s son Rob was a Dana-Farber patient for more than 20 years as he battled a rare form of stomach cancer (GIST), which ultimately took his life in 2020. Team Russo has now raised more than $2 million in support of Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

“We are grateful for Virtual’s support this year at Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings,” said Suzanne Fountain, Vice President of the Jimmy Fund. “Virtual helps enable Dana-Farber to provide the most advanced treatments and compassionate care to our patients and their families, bringing us one step closer to a world without cancer.”

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.

Virtual has won multiple top places to work awards and has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry. Visit https://virtualinc.com/