Atlantic Radiology New Hampshire contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle and Practice Management Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Atlantic Radiology New Hampshire in Portsmouth, NH to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Atlantic Radiology New Hampshire including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services. HAP will also provide the group with comprehensive practice management services.

According to Matthew Oliff, MD, President of Atlantic Radiology New Hampshire, “We wanted to find a partner with not only a deep understanding of radiology, but that also had experience in the New England region. HAP impressed us with their extensive knowledge of revenue cycle and practice management and commitment to superior customer service. Additionally, their ability to flex to meet the varied needs of our practice put them at the head of the pack. We are enthusiastically anticipating working with Healthcare Administrative Partners.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “As the needs of our clients evolve, so do the services we offer them. HAP has been expanding our practice management offerings as our clients and prospective clients express the need for these critically important services. We are pleased to add Atlantic Radiology New Hampshire to our roster of New England clients and look forward to our mutual success.”

HAP’s Operations Center of Excellence is located in Portsmouth, NH and they serve other clients in the state of New Hampshire including Radiology Associates of Keene and Breast Center of New England.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

