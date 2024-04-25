Visa Joins AWS Partner Network to Help Simplify Global Digital Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in global digital payments, announced today it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community that leverages AWS technologies, programs, expertise, and tools to build solutions and services for customers. Visa’s presence in the APN will help enable its partners and clients, including cloud-native fintechs, to access and integrate select Visa services more efficiently.

Global Payments Simplified

Visa is committed to making transactions faster, easier and more secure for all players in the payments ecosystem. Visa will make select payment services available in the AWS Marketplace, which has more than 300,000 global customers and thousands of software listings.

By making its services available in AWS, Visa is meeting its clients where they are. One of the first services to be available is Visa Cross-Border Solutions, which assists in streamlining the process of sending and receiving money globally and holding multiple currencies. This strategic positioning will allow Visa’s clients to integrate solutions like Visa Cross-Border Solutions into their business operations - eliminating the need for them to step out of their established platforms.

“Visa is dedicated to better serving our clients in cloud environments, which is why we’re excited to bring Visa Cross-Border Solutions to the AWS Marketplace,” said Vanessa Colella, Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships, Visa. “We aim to make our solutions readily accessible and available for customers to easily integrate across diverse platforms. This is a step further in our broader commitment to reduce challenges for financial institutions and enterprises.”

Cloud-Based Connectivity

Through AWS, Visa plans to bring more of its products to clients operating in the cloud. Companies wanting to process payments through AWS on VisaNet, Visa’s global processing network, can already establish secure AWS Privatelink connectivity with Visa Cloud Connect.

Cloud-native fintechs, financial institutions, and enterprises have found using cloud services can help accelerate service deployment and customer adoption. It can also contribute to lowering costs associated with local data centers, implementing specialized hardware like physical routers, and payment hardware security modules (HSMs).

“As a cloud-native card issuer and processor, and one of the first issuer processors in Europe to connect to the Visa Cloud Connect endpoint in the EU, we believe the enablement of Visa services through AWS is a gamechanger,” said Merusha Naidu, Global Head of Partnerships, Paymentology. “This partnership paves the way for enhanced digital payment solutions, providing startups with the tools they need to innovate and thrive in today's fast-paced landscape.”

Empowering Startups with Fintech Solutions

Visa is also proud to announce that it is now part of AWS Activate, AWS’s flagship startup program. Fintech clients enrolled in the Visa Fintech Fast Track program, and verified by AWS as eligible, can receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credits to help jumpstart their growth and reduce their time to market.

"We are excited to support the expansion of digital payments, banking, and embedded finance capabilities to enterprises and fintech startups building their applications on AWS,” said Howard Wright, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “We are looking forward to working with Visa to help make financial apps in the cloud more accessible, faster, secure, and easier to use.”

Many startups running on AWS have already benefited from Visa programs like Visa Ready and Fintech Fast Track.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.