AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of M&C General Insurance Company Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of M&C General Insurance Company Limited (M&C General) (St. Lucia).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect M&C General’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of M&C General were initially placed under review with negative implications on Sept. 22, 2023, following the 100% acquisition of M&C General’s shares on Aug. 31, 2023, by RF&G Insurance Company Limited (RF&G) (Belize), from Minvielle & Chastanet Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Goddard Enterprises Limited.

The negative implications status continues to reflect uncertainty regarding the final post-transaction organizational structure, the financial needs of the new parent and the potential pressure it can have on M&C General’s capital and financial flexibility. The ratings will remain under review until additional information on the combined financial position of the two companies can be evaluated and clarity regarding the final post-transaction legal structure is achieved.

