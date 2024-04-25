Century Park Partners with Total Access Elevator

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Century Park Capital Partners (“Century Park”) is pleased to announce it has completed a majority recapitalization of Total Access Elevator, LLC (“Total Access Elevator”, “Total Access”, or the “Company”) in partnership with the Company’s management team and founders. Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA, Total Access Elevator is a leading provider of commercial elevator modernization, maintenance, and repair services in the greater Los Angeles Area. The Company was founded in 2008 and has been owner-operated since inception, with all four of the Company’s owners currently active in the day-to-day management of the business. Each of the Company’s four owners will be retaining an ownership position and will continue to be actively involved in the business going forward.

Century Park has partnered with two experienced industry executives to develop an investment thesis in the elevator services sector. Both executives previously served as senior management team members of Otis, the world’s largest elevator OEM: Robert Williams, former Director of Otis Service Operations; and Randy Wilcox, former President of Otis Americas. Randy and Robert are both joining Total Access as board members and are investing in the transaction, alongside Century Park and management.

Doug Young, Modernization Partner of Total Access, is enthusiastic about his ongoing involvement with the business and is eager to see the company's continued growth and expansion. Doug commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Century Park, a collaboration that promises to magnify our strengths in customer service and modernization expertise while maintaining our industry-leading company culture. With the support of our new partners, we are poised to expand our reach across California and beyond. This partnership positions us to redefine the boundaries of growth and innovation in the elevator industry."

Hugo Vega, who will continue to serve as General Partner, remarked, "I am excited to continue leading Total Access Elevator alongside Century Park. Their alignment with our goals and vision ensures that we are positioned to enhance our services and expand further. I look forward to the new opportunities this partnership will create for us and our valued customers."

Wayne Tennis will continue as Business Development, Service & Repair Partner. Wayne mentioned, "This collaboration is a strategic step that builds on our strong foundation. It ensures we continue to lead in the market while staying true to our core values of customer service and technical proficiency."

Dale Molle, Modernization Partner, added, "The support from Century Park enhances our capabilities and I look forward to seeing how our combined efforts will drive growth and improve our offerings."

Guy Zaczepinski, Managing Partner with Century Park, commented, "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Total Access, a company renowned for its strong business fundamentals and outstanding track record in the attractive greater Los Angeles market. We are enthusiastic about what the future holds as we work alongside a skilled management team that is deeply integrated into the fabric of this industry."

Adam Zacuto, Principal with Century Park, added, “The Total Access team has developed a leading reputation in their local markets through the Company’s technical expertise and best-in-class customer service. We are excited to partner with Robert, Randy, and Total Access management and believe the Company is ideally positioned to further expand its footprint in Southern California.”

Southfield Mezzanine Capital and Gladstone Capital Corporation provided the debt financing for the transaction. Lift Business Advisors served as advisor to Total Access Elevator. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Total Access Elevator:

Founded in 2008, Total Access Elevator is a leading independent provider of commercial elevator modernization, maintenance, and repair services in the greater Los Angeles Area. The Company provides services to a wide array of customers including multi-family residential buildings, corporate HQ’s, office buildings, campus environments, and others. The Company's service philosophy is grounded in principles of quality, responsiveness, value, and honesty, ensuring the safety, efficiency, and longevity of elevator systems for its customers. Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA, Total Access Elevator serves customers throughout Southern California. For more information on Total Access Elevator, please visit www.totalaccesselevator.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.