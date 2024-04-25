Pacific Life and Selerix Elevate Benefits Administration with Real-Time Integration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business today announced its integration with Selerix, a comprehensive benefits administration platform. Leveraging application programming interface (API) technology, the collaboration enables seamless data exchange, resulting in real-time benefit administration change updates and increased accuracy by minimizing manual data entry.

“ Our API integration with Selerix, coupled with their scalable design approach, enables brokers and HR teams to offer a market-leading, digital customer experience — especially when it comes to employee enrollment and renewals, one of the hallmarks of a successful employee benefits program,” said Erich Sternberg, senior vice president and head of Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business. “ We are excited to join Selerix and elevate the experience for all stakeholders.”

Key advantages of the Pacific Life and Selerix integration:

Real-Time Updates : Benefit changes are reflected instantly, minimizing delays and ensuring accurate information.

: Benefit changes are reflected instantly, minimizing delays and ensuring accurate information. Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Simplified : Members receive an online link to complete EOI immediately after their real-time enrollment is received and experience an immediate decision 99% of the time.

: Members receive an online link to complete EOI immediately after their real-time enrollment is received and experience an immediate decision 99% of the time. Single Source of Truth: From plan creation to renewals, customers value data consistency.

“ Our mission is to simplify and empower,” said Lyle Griffin, co-founder of Selerix. “ Pacific Life’s tech-forward approach aligns perfectly with our vision.”

Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business offers dental, vision, and group term life with accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D). Products coming soon include accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, and short- and long-term disability. To learn more about how Pacific Life is revolutionizing employee benefits with a friction-free, digitally native experience, visit www.pacificlife.com/workforcebenefits.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for more than 150 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About Selerix

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider. For both core and voluntary benefits, its solution combines a ben admin platform with the flexibility to meet any employer’s need, with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. Plus, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully-featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by over 21,000 employers and 12 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that simplify and empower.

