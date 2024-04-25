Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Announces Signing of First Non-Mining Related Colocation/Hosting Agreement

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”) has signed its first non-mining colocation/hosting agreement utilizing the Tier 3 portion of its approximately 100,000 square foot enterprise-class data center. The data center, operated by its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, is located within a 617,000 square foot building on a 34.5-acre campus in southwestern Michigan. The data center, strategically positioned near power production sites, boasts a current capacity of approximately 30 megawatts (“MWs”) of power. However, the facility has the opportunity to expand to 300 MW, subject to the Company’s receipt of necessary approvals and adequate funding, which it may or may not obtain.

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Ault Alliance, remarked, “This marks the successful achievement of another milestone in our efforts to continue developing and deploying our resources provided through the Michigan data center. We are in the process of reallocating deployed infrastructure resources to support High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence use cases, which will require that we move a portion of our Bitcoin mining operations to our Montana sites. Although our first customer’s power requirements only represent a small amount of the total available capacity, we are in discussions with others which have expressed an interest in acquiring a significant amount of the currently available additional capacity.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

