Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement in Connection With Its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) today announced that, in connection with the upcoming annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT to be held on May 8, 2024 (the “Meeting”), the REIT has filed on SEDAR+ a copy of the proposed amended and restated unitholder rights plan (the “2024 Unitholder Rights Plan”), together with a comparison document that highlights the changes of the 2024 Unitholder Rights Plan to the REIT’s existing unitholder rights plan agreement dated March 7, 2023, which was previously filed on SEDAR+.

About Inovalis REIT

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by INOVALIS S.A.

About Inovalis Group

Inovalis S.A. is a French Alternative Investment fund manager, authorized by the French Securities and Markets Authority (AMF) under AIFM laws. Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets.

Inovalis Group (www.inovalis.com), founded in 1998 by Inovalis SA, is an established pan European real estate investment player with EUR 7 billion of AuM and with offices in all the world's major financial and economic centers in Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt, Toronto and Dubai. The group is comprised of 300 professionals, providing Advisory, Fund, Asset and Property Management services in Real Estate as well as Wealth Management services.