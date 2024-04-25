Owlet Forges Groundbreaking Partnership with Wheel to Launch Virtual TeleHealth Services Platform

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announces a strategic partnership with Wheel, an industry leader in providing virtual patient-centric care. Through this partnership, Wheel clinicians will provide caregivers of infants with timely prescriptions for BabySat™, Owlet’s FDA-cleared infant pulse oximeter, ushering in a new era of digital healthcare solutions for families.

Annually, more than 450,000 babies transition home from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)1. Further, every year in the United States, Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) affects 40,000 babies2 and an estimated 58,000-80,000 children under five with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) require hospitalization3. BabySat, featuring Owlet’s signature wire-free sock design, empowers caregivers to more effectively monitor their baby’s health and collaborate with healthcare providers to ensure optimal care.

“Home monitoring plays a pivotal role in safeguarding at-risk infants by improving access to health services,” said Jim Fidacaro, Owlet Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare. “Owlet, in partnership with Wheel, can now enable parents to obtain prescriptions for BabySat directly via Wheel’s online portal and network of physicians. With a prescription, caregivers will then be able to order BabySat at little to no cost with insurance reimbursement.”

The BabySat virtual telehealth services platform, managed and powered by Wheel, also integrates with durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers who accept and can bill for the product through many insurance providers, who may offer up to 100% reimbursement for BabySat. This new, streamlined process makes advanced monitoring even more accessible by significantly reducing the effort and time needed to secure BabySat and get reimbursed through insurance or HSA/FSA.

“We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Owlet, a leader in smart infant monitoring. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand healthcare access and simplify care delivery for all Americans — especially for growing families,” said Wheel CEO, Michelle Davey. “Wheel’s virtual care platform helps streamline access to home monitoring, making Owlet’s BabySat pulse oximeter more convenient for new parents than ever before.”

Detailed information on BabySat and the telehealth services process are available at www.owletcare.com. These partnerships reflect Owlet's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care for infants and their families.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

About Wheel

Wheel is evolving the traditional care ecosystem by equipping the nation's most innovative companies with a premier platform to deliver high-quality virtual care at scale. We offer proven strategies and cutting-edge technologies to foster consumer engagement, build brand loyalty, and maximize return on investment. Wheel solutions include configurable virtual care programs, an intuitive consumer interface, and access to a nationwide network of board-certified clinicians. Discover how Wheel is transforming the future of healthcare by visiting www.wheel.com.

