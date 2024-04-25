Sentral and Epic Cleantec Partner to Expand Onsite Water Reuse in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentral and San Francisco-based water reuse technology company Epic Cleantec (“Epic”) today announced that two onsite greywater reuse systems operated by Epic Cleantec in San Francisco are fully operational in two Sentral-managed multifamily buildings: Chorus at the intersection of Hayes Valley, SoMa and the Mission neighborhoods, and The Landing in the Dogpatch neighborhood. The Chorus system will recycle up to 2.9 million gallons of water annually and The Landing system will recycle up to 1 million gallons of water annually, which will be reused onsite for toilet flushing, cooling towers, and irrigation to significantly reduce water usage in both buildings.

Chorus, home to the City Ballet and Chorus Hall, is a 467,000-square-foot luxury apartment building pursuing LEED Gold certification for its energy-efficient design, including onsite water reuse and use of locally sourced material. The Landing is a 308,000-square-foot multifamily apartment building featuring smart home technology that incorporates sustainable features such as Tesla sharing.

San Francisco is leading the nation in implementing onsite water reuse technologies to help conserve water and fortify the city against ongoing drought. New developments of 100,000 square feet or more are now required to install and operate onsite water reuse systems, which help reduce building operating costs and future-proof against rising utility rates and water shortages. In November 2022, Epic Cleantec unveiled the city’s first approved and operational onsite water reuse system at a 40-story high-rise apartment building in downtown San Francisco.

“ Onsite water reuse is not just a sustainability initiative: it's a vital component of responsible urban development, especially in a water-stressed city like San Francisco,” said Roman Speron, Chief Development Officer at Sentral. “ Sentral is now the first multifamily management company with two active and approved onsite greywater reuse systems in the city. Through our partnership with Epic Cleantec, we are not only alleviating strain on municipal water supplies but also fostering a culture of environmental stewardship across our communities.”

“ We are working with pioneering partners like Sentral to catalyze a movement toward more efficient, environmentally conscious water usage within the heart of our built environment,” said Aaron Tartakovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Epic Cleantec. “ By harnessing innovation and technology, we are empowering building owners and operators to play an active role in shaping a more sustainable, water-resilient urban landscape.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Sentral building management and Epic Cleantec, activating new water recycling systems at two more multifamily buildings in San Francisco. This expands the City's diversified water recycling portfolio while setting the example for sustainable real estate development in San Francisco,” said Paula Kehoe, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Director of Water Resources and Chair of the National Blue Ribbon Commission for Onsite Non-potable Water Systems. “ Increasing and maximizing the use of recycled water in buildings and facilities demonstrates San Francisco's global leadership and stewardship to use water efficiently. We applaud our partners for taking a leadership role in environmentally responsible development.”

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-service residential hospitality company, enabling Class A owners to unlock more NOI and asset value, while enhancing customer experience and reputation. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

About Epic Cleantec

Epic Cleantec ("Epic") is a water reuse technology firm based in San Francisco, CA with offices in San Diego, Austin, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale. The company deploys onsite water treatment and reuse systems into individual buildings or groups of buildings, converting building wastewater into treated water for non-potable applications, organic soil amendments, and recovered wastewater heat energy. Born out of initial work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge," Epic is now trusted by leading players in real estate across North America. The company has been featured in The New York Times, CNBC, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, NBC Bay Area, and TechCrunch, among others; was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 and 2022; and is a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Companies Award winner. Learn more at epiccleantec.com.