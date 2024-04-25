Tradebe Environmental Services and Veolia North America Forge Partnership to Secure Hazardous Waste Treatment Capacity For Industrial Growth

CHICAGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradebe Environmental Services and Veolia North America announce a strategic commercial agreement that ensures guaranteed access to high-temperature treatment for Tradebe at the new state-of-the-art facility that Veolia will be opening in Gum Springs, Arkansas, in 2025, addressing the pressing demand for additional capacity for hazardous waste treatment.

Veolia’s facility at Gum Springs will set a new industry standard for the safe, efficient and reliable treatment of waste materials, and the agreement with Tradebe – which comes a year before the facility opens – will go far to help both companies stay ahead of the curve in meeting the needs of the market.

This pioneering move in the sector illustrates the aligned strategy of Tradebe and Veolia to provide cutting edge solutions to support sustainable growth for industrial players in the U.S. hazardous waste market. Already a leading company in the hazardous waste treatment sector in the U.S., Veolia has an ambition to continue to expand its footprint in order to address growing demand.

“Veolia North America is pleased to enter into this partnership with Tradebe, which is an example of how business can work collaboratively to address environmental waste challenges. With thermal treatment demand growing across the country, a forward-looking vision is necessary to meet the needs of the future, and that’s what this partnership provides,” said Veolia North America President and CEO Fred Van Heems.

Oriol Mateu, CEO of Tradebe Environmental Services U.S., echoed this sentiment, stating, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By leveraging each other’s expertise, technology and resources, we will provide customers with seamless end-to-end services, resolving existing inefficiencies and gaps in the market. This collaboration promises customers enhanced accessibility, reliability and innovation. Together with Veolia, we are poised to achieve remarkable results and lead the way in shaping the future of recycling.”

Aligned with both companies’ shared commitment to sustainability, Veolia’s new facility will employ environmentally friendly technology for self-powering operations. The high-temperature thermal treatment will use energy generated from a solar farm, presenting a more sustainable option for the market and the environment. The agreement begins in 2024 to provide a seamless transition in 2025.

Tradebe Environmental Services US | For over 20 years, Tradebe has provided high quality services in the United States, leveraging the power of its local team and assets. With a focus on safety and compliance, Tradebe recycles more than 90,000 tons of waste per year using advanced technologies, aiding customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.

Entering the U.S. Market in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Tradebe USA has expanded to more than 40 sites and employs over 900 people. Offering a comprehensive service package spanning from collection and transportation to treatment and recycling, Tradebe USA enables clients to concentrate on their core business while entrusting the intricacies of waste management to their expert team.

ABOUT VEOLIA Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country’s largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.com