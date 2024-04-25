AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tower Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Tower Limited (Tower) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Tower’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Tower’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which was at the very strong level at fiscal year-end 2023 (30 September 2023). AM Best expects Tower’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at least at the very strong level over the medium term. Despite a reduction in fiscal year (FY) 2023, the company’s regulatory solvency margin is expected to grow over the medium term under the Interim Solvency Standard, supported by internal retention of earnings. Other supporting factors include strong financial flexibility, a prudent reinsurance programme and a conservative investment strategy.

Tower’s operating performance is assessed as adequate, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average return-on-equity (ROE) ratio of 4.2% (FY 2019-2023). Over this period, operating earnings were driven largely by technical performance coupled with modest investment income. Tower reported an ROE ratio of -0.4% and a net combined ratio of 103.2% in FY2023, mainly due to two large weather events, the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. The company’s expense ratio, which stood at approximately 29% in FY2023, is expected to decrease over the medium term as the company grows its premium base and improves efficiency through IT transformation. AM Best expects Tower to report positive underwriting and operating results over the medium term, supported by appropriate risk selection, pricing and positive investment returns.

Tower is a medium-size non-life insurer that operates predominantly in New Zealand, with some operations in the Pacific Islands. The company has a market share of 4% to 5% in New Zealand’s general insurance market and gross written premiums of NZD 511.5 million (USD 307.4 million) in FY2023. Tower’s core product offerings are domestic home and motor insurance, typically distributed through direct channels and partnerships.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

