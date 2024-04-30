VHA Introduces Groundbreaking Pontosense AI Solution, Offering New Innovations for Aging in Place

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VHA Home HealthCare (VHA) proudly introduces its newest offering for senior care, aimed at facilitating graceful aging in place in the comfort of one’s own home. Alongside Pontosense, a Waterloo-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, VHA is piloting Silver Shield, a millimeter wave (mmWave) AI solution, for wireless fall detection and motion tracking to support clients, families, and caregivers 24/7.

VHA, a Canadian not-for-profit charitable organization, offers round-the-clock healthcare and support services with a focus on innovation, research, and delivering quality care. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, VHA has long sought a solution for fall detection, prevention, and activity tracking for older adults that matches its standards of accuracy and innovation. “Falls are the leading cause of injury among older Canadians. Pontosense’s mmWave fall detection solution aligns with our mission to ensure clients can remain safe at home and out of hospital with the right support and maintain a high quality of life and independence as they age in place. We’re pleased to be partnering with Pontosense as we support healthcare innovation, grounded in accuracy and privacy,” says Dr. Sandra McKay, Vice President, Research & Innovation at VHA.

The majority of older Canadians wish to age in the comfort of their own homes, however, falls pose a critical health risk, ranking as the leading cause of injury and injury-related deaths. When left unmonitored and untreated, falls can reduce quality of life, heighten caregiver responsibilities, and necessitate additional long-term care. This underscores the pressing need for a robust fall detection and activity tracking solution, one that not only addresses the current healthcare challenges faced by seniors aging at home but also ensures their well-being for the future.

VHA is currently piloting mmWave wireless sensing, beneficial over traditional fall detection options that require direct user intervention or cameras. “With its ability to passively monitor for falls in private spaces of the home like bedrooms and bathrooms without cameras or microphones, mmWave fall detection means seniors can continue living independently for longer, without worrying about their privacy,” says Alex Qi, CEO of Pontosense. Silver Shield leverages advanced AI and machine learning to deliver precise fall detection alerts to families and caregivers while also providing continuous insights into patient health and wellness through movement-tracking capabilities.