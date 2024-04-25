Distinguished Programs Partners With HUB International as Preferred Insurance Provider for the New England Museum Association

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading insurance program manager, is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with HUB International to act as the preferred provider for the New England Museum Association (“NEMA”). This partnership signifies a concerted effort to tailor specialized insurance solutions to the unique needs of museums across the Northeast.

In this joint effort, Distinguished and HUB International will closely collaborate with NEMA to deliver specialized insurance coverage and an exclusive discount designed specifically to the requirements of museums. This approach ensures museums have access to comprehensive coverage and expert guidance in managing risks associated with their collections.

"We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with NEMA members to enhance and ensure that their insurance programs offer tailored coverage for their unique needs," noted Andrew Bassier, Senior Account Executive – Fine Art & Special Risk at HUB International. “We look forward to not only offering tailored insurance solutions but also assisting NEMA members in better understanding their insurance programs."

"We believe that strong partnerships are key to the success of our member museums, and this collaboration with Distinguished and HUB exemplifies our commitment to providing valuable resources and support," adds Kayla Coleman, Executive Director at NEMA.

"The partnership between Distinguished and HUB International for NEMA represents a significant stride forward in museum protection," stated Alison Sweeney, Vice President & Fine Art Expert of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles program. "With our combined expertise, we're providing seamless insurance coverage, enabling museums to focus on their invaluable cultural contributions."

NEMA serves as a central hub for museums in the Northeast, fostering a vibrant community dedicated to learning, collaboration, and actionable initiatives to enhance museum experiences. It is committed to cultivating a better museum world, believing in the transformative power of museum artifacts and stories to contribute to a more equitable society. Operating on principles of shared power, NEMA engages members, staff, and the board in decision-making to ensure responsive, iterative, and community-centered programming.

Committed to excellence, Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles upholds its promise to deliver exceptional service and support to museums nationwide. Through partnerships with industry leaders such as HUB International and esteemed organizations like NEMA, Distinguished empowers museums to succeed in the modern era.

