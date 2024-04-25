MLF Announces Launch of New Multi-Year Sponsorship and Licensing Partnership with REDCON1

BENTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, and REDCON1, a premier supplement and energy brand for people who demand the most out of their workout and workday, announced a multi-year sponsorship and licensing partnership that brings together category leaders in the fishing and outdoors space and the booming supplement and protein energy industry.

REDCON1 will become the Official Energy Drink, Official Protein Bar, Official Protein Powder, and Official Pre-Workout of MLF, integrating the premier supplement provider into a wide range of MLF media and tournament assets, including television and livestream broadcasts. REDCON1 will also be the presenting sponsor of MillerTech Stage Four at Lake Eufaula Presented by REDCON1, held April 30-May 5 in Eufaula, Oklahoma.

The exclusive partnership comes on the heels of REDCON1’s February announcement that Hall of Fame two-sport athlete Super Bowl Champion, and Division 1 college football head coach Deion Sanders had taken an ownership stake in the company. REDCON1 and “Coach Prime” have been developing a Prime Time-inspired line of products, which will debut with an energy drink.

REDCON1 will also license the MLF logo and brand on products in retail locations around the country.

“This multi-year partnership with REDCON1 is designed to raise the bar for both of our brands,” said MLF Vice President of Sponsorship and Business Development Michael Mulone. “Aaron Singerman and Coach Prime are building REDCON1 into the best premium energy and sports nutrition brand on the planet. With their strong presence in retailers nationwide and MLF’s brand-loyal audience, this sponsorship is a massive win for both companies. Whether you’re on the boat, working out or just working hard, REDCON1 should be every fishing fan’s first choice for an energy drink or protein supplement.”

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Major League Fishing. As MLF's Official Energy Drink and Sports Nutrition partner, we are excited to support the high-performance lifestyle of anglers everywhere—whether they're at the lake, on the road, or in the gym. At REDCON1, readiness isn't just a core value; it's our mission," stated Aaron Singerman, Founder of REDCON1.

In addition to the extensive broadcast presence at Stage Four, REDCON1 will receive prominent exposure across all MLF circuits, including the Bass Pro Tour and as a sponsor of all MLF5 tournaments, and the General Tire Team Series (which will be livestreamed for the first time this season). REDCON1 will be featured in all MLF media platforms, including tournaments and activations, website and social media channels, MLF Bass Fishing magazine and television programming on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) and Rumble.

The MLFNOW!® broadcast team of Chad McKee and J.T. Kenney will break down the action at MillerTech Stage Four at Lake Eufaula Presented by REDCON1 live on the final two days of the Qualifying Rounds, the Knockout Round and the Championship Round of competition. MLFNOW!® is livestreamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com, the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app and Rumble.

Television coverage of MillerTech Stage Four at Lake Eufaula Presented by REDCON1 will premiere as a two-hour episode on Discovery starting at 7 a.m. ET, on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Championship Round premiering on Saturday, Oct. 19. New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on Discovery, with re-airings on Outdoor Channel.

For additional information about MLF, its tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. To learn more about REDCON1 and its complete line of energy drinks, protein bars, protein powders and pre-workout supplements, visit REDCON1.com.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 stands at the forefront of the sports nutrition industry, committed to providing consumers with the highest quality supplements and performance drinks. Known for its gold standard in product development and dedication to innovation, REDCON1 continues to redefine excellence in nutrition and readiness, helping everyone around the world achieve their peak performance. For additional information, visit redcon1.com.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 17 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.