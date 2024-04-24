Pickleheads and TeachMe.To Partner to Make Pickleball Instruction Available To All

ATLANTA & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeachMe.To, the nation's premier marketplace for finding and booking in-person sports and skills instruction, and Pickleheads, the top online destination for pickleball players to find local courts and connect with nearby players, today announced that they have partnered to bring pickleball coaching to players across North America.

With the new partnership, Pickleheads users can now find and book in-person pickleball lessons with a local TeachMe.To instructor, and TeachMe.To visitors can utilize Pickleheads to find local pickleball courts, games or groups. Pickleball coaches who join the Teachme.To network will be featured across the Pickleheads website and app.

“Many of our users are new to pickleball and looking for ways to improve their game,” said Max Ade, CEO and co-founder of Pickleheads. “By partnering with TeachMe.To, we can connect beginners with coaches in their local area. Meanwhile, advanced players can earn additional income by becoming coaches themselves, while at the same time giving back to the sport we all love.”

“Pickleheads has quickly established itself as the go-to source for court information,” said Nick O’Brien, President of TeachMe.To. “Plugging into the Pickleheads platform adds a lot of value for the TeachMe.To coaches and players looking for a place to connect locally for lessons. It’s a natural fit.”

Pickleheads, the official court and game finder of USA Pickleball, is the fastest growing technology platform in the industry. Over 580,000 players use the site each month to find courts, games, groups and lessons. The top rated Pickleheads mobile app allows users to organize games and recruit nearby players at their level.

TeachMe.To, now in more than 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada, sees hundreds of lessons booked on the platform daily, with an average instructor rating of 4.9. Students can use the TeachMe.To platform to choose from a diverse selection of coaches, each with their own introductory “Vet ‘Em Video” that shares their experience, qualifications, philosophies and reasons for coaching. Lessons can be booked for a single session, or in heavily discounted Lesson Packs of 3 or 10 lessons. Each lesson offers a “Love Your Lesson” money-back guarantee and comprehensive insurance, providing students with no-risk option for getting started.

"We are building the top online destination for pickleball players, brick by brick," said Pickleheads Co-Founder Brandon Mackie. "Our partnership with TeachMe.To is another reason why Pickleheads is the one place for all things pickleball, and for players of all ages and abilities."

About Pickleheads

Pickleheads is a startup building technology for pickleball players and organizers. The company's tools make it easy to find local courts and organize play. Pickleheads was founded by a team of three seasoned entrepreneurs: Max Ade, Brandon Mackie and Ian Langworth.

About TeachMe.To

Learning something new can be intimidating. That's why most of us don't start. TeachMe.To's mission is to make picking up new skills easy and accessible for everyone. We make getting started easy. TeachMe.To