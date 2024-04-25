TelevisaUnivision and Shopsense AI Announce Exclusive Spanish-Language Partnership for New Retail Media Experience on Linear and Streaming Platforms

NEW YORK & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company, and Shopsense AI have announced a new partnership, bringing a new retail media experience to Spanish-speaking audiences across linear and streaming platforms. As the exclusive Spanish-language media partner, TelevisaUnivision will bring Shopsense AI’s retail media platform into key events and programming across music, sports, entertainment and more, starting with the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 25, airing live on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavision and ViX.

With some of Latin music’s biggest stars set to appear at the Latin American Music Awards this week, TelevisaUnivision will collaborate with Shopsense to connect viewers with curated collections featuring items inspired by the hosts and talent featured throughout the night. The experience begins with the Latin American Music Awards pre-show – Noche de Famosos – starting at 7 p.m. ET, with host and beauty icon Alejandra Espinoza giving viewers a sneak peek into the platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Shopsense AI as its exclusive Spanish-language media partner, enhancing the overall viewing experience for our audience and providing an engaging opportunity for them to connect through big moments in music, sports and more,” said Donna Speciale, President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision. “This capability provides a seamless integration into our content, allowing our partners to tap into retail media markets that extend the reach of brands, and offer more touchpoints to engage with consumers.”

Shopsense’s patent-pending technology makes on-screen content seamlessly shoppable across TelevisaUnivision’s linear and streaming platforms, using QR codes and dedicated URLs to direct viewers to a show-specific digital store. Shopsense makes it easy for TelevisaUnivision’s audience to find and purchase relevant products across a number of events, tapping into how viewers engage, starting with the Latin American Music Awards this week. Recent Shopsense audience research shows that nearly 9 out of 10 consumers use their mobile device to browse shoppable TV content.

TelevisaUnivision and Shopsense will launch four curated collections tailored to distinct themes and interests, including:

“Get Ready with Me featuring Alejandra Espinoza”: Get inspired by Alejandra Espinoza's looks at the Latin American Music Awards;

“Neon Vibes”: Bring the vibrant colors and sounds from the show into the home with bold colors, playful fabrics, and eye-catching patterns as seen on the awards show;

“Regional Urbano”: This collection will capture the impact of regional Mexican and urban music, with influences from urban, reggaeton, pop and other genres;

“Looks For Less”: Dress like your favorite artist without breaking the bank.

“TelevisaUnivision is uniquely positioned to blend entertainment and shoppability across their linear and streaming content,” said Glenn Fishback, CEO and Co-founder of Shopsense AI. “TelevisaUnivision’s deep cultural understanding of their audience and connection to U.S. Hispanics provides an incredible foundation for Shopsense AI's powerful retail media platform to deliver strong sponsorships results for brand partners.”

This year’s Latin American Music Awards lineup includes Marc Anthony, Farruko, Peso Pluma, Carin León, AB Quintanilla, Arcangel, country artist Jennifer Nettles, and Ky-Mani Marley, son of legend Bob Marley. Becky G and Thalia will also perform in addition to co-hosting.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Shopsense AI

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies, like linear and streaming TV platforms, by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and buy AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events, and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep viewers inside their content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement, and loyalty. Visit Shopsense.ai to learn more.