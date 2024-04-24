Lynk Announces Sat2Phone Contract with U.S. Government

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone service (sat2phone) provider, today announced that it has signed a contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide commercial sat2phone services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other U.S. government agencies.

This contract enables DoD, DHS and other U.S. government agencies to commercially purchase sat2phone services for the next 5 years, and includes an option to extend the contract 5 more years. Services available under the contract include SMS text messaging, emergency cell broadcast alerts, and LynkCast weather & information broadcast services.

Margo Deckard, Lynk’s co-founder and COO said, “ Lynk will enable U.S. government agencies to access life-saving emergency communications to help the American people when terrestrial mobile networks are non-existent or have failed. DISA and U.S. Space Force will save lives through the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) contract vehicle.” Deckard added, “ We are humbled to serve the people who risk their lives for the American people.”

The U.S. government is the world’s largest customer of commercial satellite communications, and buys those services through DISA. In 2022, DISA released a PLEO satellite services solicitation for the first time. Of the 20 companies that received DISA PLEO awards, Lynk is the only firm which received a contract for sat2phone connectivity.

Charles Miller, Lynk’s co-founder and CEO added “ The U.S. Department of Defense has been field testing Lynk’s technology for several years. We are deeply grateful for the trust that the DoD has given to Lynk with their decision to give us the first-ever sat2phone contract.” Miller continued, “ This contract will enable the nearly three million men and women in the DoD to use the existing phone in their pockets to stay connected everywhere. No matter what happens.”

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified, mobile devices. Lynk’s service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in at least 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 40 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a potential pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.