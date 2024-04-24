Kide Science Is Named an Approved Preschool Curriculum for the State of Missouri

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kide Science powered by Accelerate Learning has been approved to be added to Missouri’s recommended supplemental early childhood curriculum list by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) Office of Childhood.

As part of Missouri’s early childhood curriculum approval process, Kide Science was reviewed by the Office of Childhood and evaluated using the Missouri Early Childhood Curriculum Rubric. The rubric is divided into four main areas: valid research, evaluation results, professional development, and developmentally appropriate. To be included on the approved early childhood curriculum list, the curriculum must also be aligned with the Missouri Early Learning Standards (MELS).

Kide Science is a library of play- and story-based lessons and professional development materials for teachers of early childhood education. It is designed to complement any early years curriculum and work with any ability level.

The Kide Science lessons promote STEM topics and the development of social-emotional, literacy, critical thinking, and problem solving skills. For students, each lesson features an immersive, imaginative story and illustrations that present STEM problems in a concrete, fun way. Kide Science also supports teachers with video instructions, printouts, assessment tools, scientific explanations for all the phenomena, and tips to adjust each lesson based on a child’s age and ability.

“Kide Science’s pedagogical model is based on years of academic research,” said Sari Hurme-Mehtälä, co-founder and managing director of Kide Science at Accelerate Learning. “The lessons not only provide students with a fun and engaging way to learn, but they increase teachers’ confidence in using an inquiry-based approach as part of their everyday practice. We look forward to partnering with Missouri districts to help them ignite a love for STEM with their preschool students and teachers.”

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders. Its STEMscopes, Collaborate Science, Kide Science, and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, accessible, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.