Axcess Worldwide Partners With Creature Studio to Expand Brand and Experience Design Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advisory and partnership marketing firm Axcess Worldwide has announced today a strategic partnership with Creature, a renowned brand and experience design agency, to expand its service offerings.

For over 25 years, brands such as Audemars Piguet, Caviar Russe, EmpireCLS, Flexjet, Isaia, Island Global Yachting, Montage Hotels and Resorts, Panerai, Rolls-Royce, Sentient Jet, and Tequila Enemigo have relied on Axcess for partnership marketing, sponsorship activation, business development, event marketing & execution, and marketing strategy. However, recognizing the evolving needs of its clientele, Axcess sought to expand its range of services to include brand identity and experience design.

In response to this demand, Axcess has joined forces with its long-standing creative partner, Creature, establishing a partnership that delivers a comprehensive suite of creative services. This joint venture, Axcess Creature, aims to significantly augment the capabilities of Axcess Worldwide.

" We're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Creature. Having collaborated closely with their team over the years, we can confidently represent the exceptional quality of their work. We firmly believe that by leveraging Creature’s brand and experience design services, our clients and various portfolio companies we invest in will be better positioned to achieve their goals," says Kirk Posmantur, Founder & CEO of Axcess Worldwide.

Through this strategic partnership, Axcess will now offer an extensive array of brand, marketing, and experience design services. These will encompass everything, including naming, visual identity development, market testing, go-to-market plans, content strategy, user research, rapid prototyping, web design & development, product definition, and more. As a result, Axcess now stands poised to serve as a holistic creative partner to its clients, providing end-to-end solutions to meet their diverse needs.

" We’re excited to formally announce our partnership with Axcess. At Creature, we specialize in partnering with companies at defining moments. From brand launches to mergers, new products to new strategies, we help companies live, grow, evolve, and transcend. We enjoy working with luxury brands, and Axcess brings with it a roster of clients and trusted global brand relationships at critical inflection points in their growth. With our expertise, we are confident in our ability to assist these companies in creating brand experiences that deliver immediate impact and long-term equity,” says Matt Berberian, Head of Creature Studio.

Axcess Creature is ready to partner with more of the world's leading brands and platforms spanning automotive, jewelry, timepieces, fashion, financial services, food & beverage, travel & hospitality, and more. Together, Axcess Creature will deploy creative tactics grounded in data and human insight that will propel these companies into their next phase of growth.

To learn more, visit axcessworldwide.com/agency.

About Axcess Worldwide:

Axcess Worldwide is a leading global advisory and partnership marketing firm. For more information, visit axcessworldwide.com.

About Creature:

Creature is a leading brand and experience design agency. For more information, visit creaturestudio.com.