Quantum Health Launches Comprehensive Oncology Navigation Solution for Enhanced Employer and Family Support

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today the launch of its new end-to-end care management solution, Premier Oncology, tailored for employers and their members diagnosed with cancer. This innovative solution enhances support for members, caregivers and their families by integrating value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) that connect members with a rigorously vetted network of surgical and cancer care providers, prospective episodic bundles, reducing the strain and financial burdens inherent in treating cancer, ensuring and providing access to top-tier oncology care and expert medical guidance.

Quantum Health’s Premier Oncology solution is uniquely able to engage members and emphasize early detection, leveraging cancer-specific predictive modeling and Quantum Health’s enhanced Real-Time Intercept® capability to proactively connect with members, potentially even before a cancer diagnosis is confirmed. It also provides a single point of contact for employees and their families to help streamline the cancer care journey, provide vital support from the outset, and ensure members and their families have the resources and guidance they need every step of the way. This solution also works to reduce the administrative load on HR teams and offers a more personalized and comprehensive support system for members confronted with multiple challenges when faced with a cancer diagnosis.

A 2024 Business Group on Health employer survey found that 86% of surveyed companies reported cancer as one of their top three cost drivers. The cancer journey is long, complex and expensive – posing challenges for employers and their employees. Employers are in urgent need of solutions that both control costs and provide comprehensive support for members from diagnosis to treatment and return to work, making the journey simpler, less burdensome and more effective overall.

In 2023, Quantum Health formed its Clinical Advisory Board in response to the unrelenting clinical, emotional and financial challenges faced by both employers and their employee populations. Expanding on the company’s already strong cancer care support for employers and their employees, Quantum Health analyzed current gaps in cancer care journeys and identified the need to further expand its ability to provide even broader support to members throughout their entire cancer care experience, including finding high-quality cancer care at leading cancer centers, accessing top-rated oncology providers and researchers, identifying clinical trial options in their geographic locations, managing financial impact, finding behavioral health support, and coordinating leave management.

After an extensive evaluation process, Quantum Health exclusively selected Carrum Health, which has the largest value-based network of COEs. It offers employers transparent and predictable pricing through the first and only cancer treatment bundles in the commercial market that are all-inclusive, covering everything from facility charges to physician fees to the cost of drugs, which are often excessively marked up in the traditional fee-for-service model. Carrum Health’s offering will now be integrated as part of Quantum Health’s larger Premier Oncology solution and navigation platform.

This proactive approach, enhanced by cancer-specific predictive modeling, enables Quantum Health to connect with members potentially before a cancer diagnosis is made, based on early indicators like biopsies or MRIs. Quantum Health’s certified and dedicated oncology nurse then serves as the single point of contact for members and their families, providing immediate support, evaluating the member’s mental health and any SDOH factors, and providing benefits education to connect them with their EAP or necessary disability assistance at the right point in their cancer journey and on an ongoing basis. After a member is diagnosed with cancer, Quantum Health also proactively manages the process of obtaining an expert medical opinion that is seamlessly integrated into Quantum Health’s comprehensive care coordination platform, supporting the full spectrum of care for all employees covered by their employer’s plan.

“Quantum Health supports over 3 million members today for every facet of their healthcare journey, and we have a front-row seat into where the hurdles exist for both members and their families when dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Chief Product Officer Dan Shur. “We understand the unique demands of navigating cancer care, which is why we’ve crafted our comprehensive oncology navigation service to be a centralized source of support and guidance. This service offers a personalized and tailored experience, combining cutting-edge technology with our highly skilled oncology clinicians, strong partnerships with healthcare providers and carefully selected partners.”

