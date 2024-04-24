BioIntelliSense Announces Completion of Houston Methodist Inpatient Expansion of the BioButton® Continuous Patient Monitoring Solution

DENVER & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, announces completion of Houston Methodist’s inpatient expansion of the BioButton® continuous patient monitoring solution across all 2,653 non-ICU beds at the system’s eight hospitals. The FDA-cleared BioIntelliSense BioButton multiparameter wearable is applied to patients at the time of admission with centralized command center monitoring by Houston Methodist’s multi-disciplinary team. Applying AI-driven analytics to detect clinically meaningful changes in vital sign trends allows the monitoring team to proactively coordinate care with bedside staff in medical surgical units and within specialty care areas including oncology, cardiology, neurology, transplantation and maternal health.

“Houston Methodist is a recognized leader in innovation and is rapidly transforming care delivery by automating vital sign collection and empowering clinicians to focus on what matters most – their patients,” said James Mault, M.D., Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “This system-wide expansion of the BioButton continuous patient monitoring solution demonstrates the clinical value and economic impact of scalable exception management to help identify patients whose condition may be deteriorating as well as those with highly stable vital signs who may be candidates for earlier hospital discharge, thereby reducing length of stay. Together with Houston Methodist, we have scaled a new standard of continuous care with a shared commitment for improving patient outcomes and safety.”

The inpatient monitoring program – powered by the BioButton multiparameter wearable, BioCloud™ data analytics and the BioDashboard™ clinical intelligence solution – reached full scale utilization in an accelerated six-month implementation cycle. The “Vitals Redesign” initiative improves patient safety via continuous monitoring while reducing the burden of repetitive manual tasks associated with spot check vital sign measurements and documentation, enabling caregivers to spend more time focusing on efforts to mobilize patients and other activities that can further improve outcomes. Furthermore, continuous monitoring via the BioButton system is also allowing patients to enjoy better sleep without being woken throughout the night for vital sign measurements.

Today, with the coin-sized wireless BioButton device, up to 1,440 sets of minute-level vital sign measurements are passively captured each day and for every general care patient throughout their inpatient stay. Houston Methodist’s state-of-the-art virtual command center operation monitors high frequency BioButton vital sign data and personalized trend notifications as leading indicators of potential patient deterioration. This exception-based approach to continuous patient monitoring results in low notification rates (<1 per patient per day) and high clinician engagement (99.71%) in performing clinical assessments for more efficient and proactive care.

“Houston Methodist has rapidly advanced from a traditional episodic model of care to a new standard that is more continuous, personalized and proactive,” said Sarah Pletcher, M.D., System Vice President and Executive Medical Director of Strategic Innovation at Houston Methodist. “We‘ve come a long way from the days of nurses manually collecting four to six sets of patient vital signs a day to the automated capture of thousands of multiparameter measurements each day. We are not only improving the patient experience with fewer interruptions of sleep to help facilitate their healing, but we’re also giving time back to our workforce, optimizing care workflows and empowering our care team with actionable clinical insights that increase response time and improve overall patient care.”

Houston Methodist is also expanding use of the BioButton solution to help triage patients with medical-grade monitoring in the emergency department while working in parallel to operationalize a hospital to home program.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) from in-hospital to home. Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multiparameter vital signs and physiological biometrics through an effortless user experience. The FDA-cleared BioButton® multiparameter wearable, BioHub™ gateways, BioMobile™ downloadable applications, BioCloud™ data services and the BioDashboard™ clinical intelligence system creates a comprehensive tech-enhanced solution that makes continuous monitoring reliable and scalable. Through the platform’s AI-driven analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and data-driven insights to deliver better, safer care from in-hospital to home.

ABOUT HOUSTON METHODIST

Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of eight hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, six community hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs more than 32,000 people and had more than 2.1 million outpatient visits and more than 141,000 admissions in 2022. For more information on Houston Methodist, see houstonmethodist.org.