Herbalife Signs LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig to Sports Nutrition Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, has signed LA Galaxy center midfielder Riqui Puig through the 2025 MLS season. Puig joins an elite roster of more than 150 Herbalife-sponsored athletes, teams and leagues around the world. As a sponsored athlete, he will support Herbalife in several joint community partnership initiatives, sports nutrition education and global marketing efforts, including sharing healthy, active lifestyle tips and motivation through the company’s #ImWithYou campaign.

“Riqui exemplifies Herbalife’s commitment to health and wellness and to ensuring that our communities - on and off the field - are living their best lives,” said Stephan Gratziani, president of Herbalife. “We are excited to welcome Riqui to Herbalife’s family of sponsored athletes and look forward to our partnership.”

As his official sports performance nutrition partner, Herbalife will provide Puig with access to the company’s Herbalife24 line of sports performance products, which are NSF Certified for Sport®*, and its other health and wellness products like teas, aloes, and targeted nutrition products to fuel and optimize his performance on the field.

Additionally, Puig will work with the company and its global reach to further his passion for community and healthy, active lifestyle with young fans and athletes. To celebrate this new partnership, Herbalife offered fans attending the LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes game at Dignity Health Sports Park over the weekend a digital download of its Youth Sports Nutrition Guide, offering nutrition and fitness education to help foster healthy habits for growing children. Additionally, youth from A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit youth development and community center providing free grams in the arts, education, and health and wellness, were invited for a VIP suite experience, kicking off several activations that Puig will support with the nonprofit this year, including the annual Back to School event and youth soccer clinics.

“Herbalife represents the gold standard in sports nutrition and making positive change in communities around the world. I am proud to continue working with their team of sports performance and nutrition experts to help keep me on my game. On behalf of Herbalife I’m also really looking forward to the opportunity to connect with fans and young athletes both here in Los Angeles and around the world to help encourage them to develop healthy habits,” said Puig.

Considered one of the brightest stars to come out of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in recent years, Puig began his career in 2013 and made his way up as a substitute during the Segunda División Championship in 2018. He then made his La Liga debut in 2019 and was promoted to first team shortly after. He helped Barcelona claim the 2017-18 UEFA Youth League title, tallying three goals and three assists in ten games played, with ten starts in the competition.

The 24-year-old Spanish prodigy won the 2018-2019 La Liga title and scored the winning goal in the penalty shootout against Real Sociedad in the Supercopa de España. Puig signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the LA Galaxy in August of 2022 on a free transfer from FC Barcelona, helping the team qualify for the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 athletes, teams, and leagues around the world, including five Olympic Committees, that exemplify the company’s commitment to a healthy, active life supported by good nutrition. Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy's jersey for 17 consecutive seasons, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history.

To learn more about the Herbalife24 Sports nutrition line and sponsored athletes visit www.herbalife.com/about-us/sports-and-sponsorship/.

*Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit www.herbalife.com.