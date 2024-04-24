Standard Solar, CQI Associates and Unity Christian School-Decatur Partner to Pave the Way to Sustainability With Solar-Powered Campus

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, along with CQI Associates, a leading renewable energy consulting and energy procurement company, have partnered with Unity Christian School in Decatur, Illinois, a ministry of the Lutheran School Association, to bring sustainable solar power to its campus located on Mound Road.

The project, developed and installed in collaboration with CQI Associates, Straight Up Solar and Lightwave Solar, marks a significant step towards reducing the school’s carbon footprint while enhancing its energy efficiency. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.

Yesterday, partners and community members gathered to celebrate the project’s completion and operation, marking a significant milestone in Unity Christian School’s journey toward sustainability.

“We are proud to partner with CQI and Unity Christian School in this endeavor to reduce the school’s carbon footprint and provide an educational platform for students to learn about renewable energy,” said Harry Benson, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “This collaboration directly aligns with our mission to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

The 912 kilowatt, 2,028-panel ground-mount array covers three acres of the 54-acre campus, encompassing the space between the school’s football and baseball fields. The installation was carefully engineered and constructed so it does not impede the use of sports facilities or disrupt activities at the school.

“This project aligns well with our school values of innovation and collaboration,” said Brian Booth, Executive Leader, Unity Christian School. “We’re proud to be moving forward in a more efficient and sustainable way while also providing valuable hands-on learning experience for our students.”

“The project also offers an educational opportunity,” remarked Ed Keane, Facilities Manager at Unity Christian School. “Students can delve into solar power, experiencing its benefits firsthand and gaining insights into its workings.”

The project includes a real-time website allowing students to monitor the array’s energy production, fostering an interactive learning experience.

“We want to commend and congratulate the Unity Christian School, its Board and administration for having the foresight to employ solar energy and make this move towards a zero-carbon footprint,” said Richard Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, CQI Associates.

About CQI Associates

CQI Associates, LLC is a renewable energy consultancy and energy procurement services provider based in Maryland. CQI’s goal is to empower businesses, government entities, and homeowners to understand their energy needs and control costs. CQI has long been a leader in commercial and residential energy and sustainability management services and has been working in the energy sector since 1995 with clients in every state in the nation. CQI has offices in Illinois, Georgia, and Maryland.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter): @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Harry Benson, Director of Business Development, at harry.benson@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.