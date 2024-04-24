Black Construction Awarded Three Projects in Diego Garcia Totaling $54.5 Million

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation, in a joint venture with Mace International, has been awarded the following projects, collectively valued at approximately $54.5 million, by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific District.

Repairs to North Parking Apron, Phase 2 – This contract, valued at $43,487,800, provides long-term repairs that include the removal and replacement of the existing North Parking Apron and portions of Taxiways Alpha and Papa. Work is anticipated to begin this spring with substantial competition expected in mid-2026. Repairs to Incinerator Building, F-5007 – This contract, valued at $6,497,101, provides for the removal and replacement of the existing incinerator building and associated utility systems. Work is anticipated to begin this spring with substantial competition expected in the spring of 2026. Repair DG1 Road – This contract, valued at $4,547,218, provides for the removal and replacement of certain sections of DG1 Road in Palmsville and Splendidville, including providing new road markings and signage. Work is anticipated to begin this spring with substantial competition expected in the spring of 2025.

The contract values were included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

