Redwire Signs MOU with Boryung to Support its Trailblazing Humans In Space Program for Global Human Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in microgravity research, development, and manufacturing announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Boryung Corporation, a pioneer in innovative solutions based in Korea. Through the agreement, Redwire will serve as an implementation partner in support of Boryung’s Humans In Space program, a global initiative committed to advancing knowledge and innovation that support the well-being of humanity through space experiments.

Boryung’s Humans In Space program represents a significant opportunity to advance space research and development to accelerate novel developments that can lead to improvements in human health and eventually enable the realization of an interplanetary civilization. Through the MOU, Redwire intends to facilitate research experiments on-orbit, funded through the Humans In Space program, and provide mission management services. Redwire will also serve as a partner for the third annual Humans In Space challenge, a global competition for researchers and innovators addressing the impact of space on human well-being. Challenge winners will be awarded investments and research awards alongside opportunities to participate in tailored mentorship programs led by space industry experts. Last year, 12 participants were awarded. This year’s challenge launches on April 26.

“Boryung’s Humans In Space program is a pivotal opportunity to transform the future of space research and drive critical insights to improve human health by engaging with a global community of researchers to leverage the benefits of microgravity,” said President of Redwire In-Space Industries John Vellinger. “Redwire is excited to see the increased demand from our international partners looking to develop game-changing research in space as we continue to lead the way in space commercialization.”

“We are excited to partner with Redwire and leverage their unparalleled expertise in developing and launching microgravity research to further the important mission of the Humans In Space program,” said Jack Lim, the head of Boryung’s New Portfolio Investment Group. “Humans In Space will pave the way for a collaborative ecosystem of interplanetary civilization enthusiasts and the discovery of novel technologies.”

Through this partnership, Boryung will leverage Redwire’s deep expertise in microgravity payload development and on-orbit investigation management. With a suite of 10 bioprinting, manufacturing, and research facilities currently on the International Space Station (ISS), Redwire will avail its entire suite of on-orbit capabilities to support research proposals submitted through the Humans In Space program. Redwire currently serves as an implementation partner for NASA and the ISS U.S. National Laboratory, helping to manage and develop investigations being conducted on the station. Redwire’s portfolio of space biotech and in-space manufacturing capabilities leverages decades of spaceflight heritage, with 20 facilities developed for NASA-crewed vehicles.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

About Boryung

Boryung is a healthcare investment company founded in 1957 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Following the company's mission to become an indispensable contributor to human health, it has expanded their business portfolio to the space healthcare industry. Recognizing space as a new realm for growth, Boryung acknowledges the increasing number of individuals anticipated to embark on prolonged space missions, highlighting the importance of ensuring human survival in the hostile space environment. Hence, the company believes there will be substantial opportunities to foster new technologies and meet emerging needs in this field.