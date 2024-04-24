Ohmium Partners with Tata Projects to Advance Green Hydrogen Initiatives in India

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tata Projects, a leading sustainable technology led EPC company in India. This collaboration aims to bolster green hydrogen projects in India, combining innovative technology with proven engineering excellence.

Ohmium will provide PEM electrolyzers while Tata Projects will manage the entire EPC process, including engineering, design, integration, and optimization. This collaborative approach works to ensure seamless project execution and deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for green hydrogen production in India.

“ Ohmium is excited to bring our PEM electrolyzer technology together with Tata Projects’ EPC expertise to promote green hydrogen production and global sustainability,” said Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine. “ With collaborative partners like Tata Projects, Ohmium is poised to be a leading provider of PEM electrolyzer technology in India. Together, we share the goal of driving the adoption of green hydrogen in India and accelerating the country's transition towards a sustainable energy future."

“ With the goal to support India's transition to clean energy, Tata Projects, a technology-led EPC company, is pleased to be partnering with Ohmium to bring to market best-in-class solutions for green hydrogen. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” said Vinayak Pai, MD and CEO of Tata Projects.

About Ohmium:

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Ohmium’s Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers

Ohmium manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers that integrate advanced power electronics, delivering added value for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications in terms of safety, installation cost and speed, energy density, scalability, and ramp rate. Individual, compact electrolyzers can be easily stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs and the standardized design enables rapid scaling from megawatts to gigawatts. Ohmium's patented electrolyzer technology features dynamic ramping capabilities, making it suitable to pair with renewable electricity. For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com

About Tata Projects:

Tata Projects is one of the most admired Technology led Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in India. We have expertise in providing sustainable solutions in the execution of large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects while also demonstrating strong presence in refineries and petrochemical plants. We leverage our domain knowledge across various business segments to address the shift to clean energy to meet the nation’s Net Zero ambitions. The company provides ready-to-deploy solutions for refineries, green fuels, roads, bridges, integrated rail & metro systems, commercial building & airports, power generation, transmission & distribution systems, chemical process plants, water & waste management, and mining & metal purification systems.

Tata Projects offers one stop service covering entire life cycle of the project, from project conceptualization to operations & maintenance. It uses innovative technology solutions to offer bouquet of services which includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, inspection & expediting, operations, repairs & maintenance, and shutdown services. Over the years, Tata Projects has received several awards and recognitions for its project delivery and commitment to safety & quality.

We are a part of the TATA Group which operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $128 billion (INR 9.6 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 935,000 people.