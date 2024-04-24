Motlow State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Its Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motlow State Community College has expanded its commitment to accessibility for learners with the addition of the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, a high-impact digital accessibility solution for higher education. The institution is part of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system, which is the largest system of higher education in the state.

YuJa Panorama will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity for all learners. The platform automatically generates alternative versions of all uploaded documents, provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage, and identifies, prioritizes and automates the resolution of accessibility issues with on-the-spot remediation capabilities. Advanced analytics help identify gaps in accessibility and can inform decisions throughout an institution’s accessibility journey. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with D2L Brightspace, the university’s learning management system.

Motlow State Community College also will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents and other media. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text, to ensure accessibility spans an institution’s digital footprint.

“We’re excited to provide Motlow State Community College with the ed-tech tools they need to ensure accessibility is integrated into the learning experience,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama helps institutions break down learning barriers and promotes inclusive learning for all students.”

ABOUT MOTLOW STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Motlow State Community College is a public, multi-campus college in southern middle Tennessee. The College offers certificates, associate degrees, and flexible learning pathways towards a variety of bachelor’s degrees and industry-recognized training programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers. The college serves transfer and degree-seeking as well as non-credit students pursuing continuing education units, certifications, professional development, and industry-recognized credentials through MotlowTrained and specialized automation and robotics training. Motlow serves over 640,000 people in an 11-county service area including Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Dekalb, Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren and White.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.