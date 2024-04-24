Introducing Spotlight, with an All-New Service Hub and 100+ Product Updates From HubSpot

Andy Pitre, Executive Vice President of Product at HubSpot, introduces Spotlight and the major product announcements featured, including all-new Service Hub, Content Hub, Commerce Hub, and HubSpot AI.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today as part of Spotlight, HubSpot’s new biannual product showcase, the customer platform for scaling businesses announced the launch of an all-new Service Hub and Content Hub, as well as global availability of Commerce Hub, and new HubSpot AI features embedded throughout the platform.

"Marketing, sales, and service teams are going through a major shift as technology and customer expectations evolve. If these customer-facing teams don't have the right tools, businesses won't grow," said Andy Pitre, Executive Vice President of Product at HubSpot. "Right now, innovation happens in days, not years. It’s a huge opportunity for SMBs, but keeping up with the pace of innovation can be daunting. That's why we've launched Spotlight: to make it easy for our customers to take advantage of everything that HubSpot has built for their reinvention."

All-new Service Hub turns CX teams into revenue drivers

The all-new Service Hub, powered by HubSpot AI, is the only solution that brings together support and success for the first time, so CX leaders can scale support and drive retention.

To help CX leaders scale support, Service Hub now includes:

Help Desk Workspace : A workspace for reps to unlock productivity with an at-a-glance view of everything that matters most — from real-time ticket updates to omnichannel conversations — plus the ability to organize, search, and filter for improved discovery.

: A workspace for reps to unlock productivity with an at-a-glance view of everything that matters most — from real-time ticket updates to omnichannel conversations — plus the ability to organize, search, and filter for improved discovery. Tools for businesses to scale support: Advanced SLAs for better, more complex reporting and operations. Robust routing tools to ensure tickets go to the right reps at the right time. Workforce management settings and APIs to set user availability, working hours, and skills.



To help success teams drive retention, Service Hub now includes:

Customer Success Workspace : For the first time, and available in beta, we’re giving success teams a home in HubSpot. Customer Success Managers (CSMs) can manage their entire book of business in one place with actionable insights and custom segments. The workspace includes: Account activity & pipelines specific to each CSM’s portfolio for easy access to the most important information. Customer health scores so CSMs can identify churn risk, prioritize outreach, and address needs proactively. Product usage integrations with essential apps like Pendo, Amplitude, Segment or HubSpot's Custom Events API.

: For the first time, and available in beta, we’re giving success teams a home in HubSpot. Customer Success Managers (CSMs) can manage their entire book of business in one place with actionable insights and custom segments. The workspace includes:

Service Hub features over a dozen AI-powered tools, including:

GPT-powered Chatbot for 24/7 support, freeing up reps to focus on complex issues.

for 24/7 support, freeing up reps to focus on complex issues. Real-time Reply Recommendations and Conversation Summaries to speed up time to resolution, including multilingual support.

and to speed up time to resolution, including multilingual support. Suggested next steps to help reps take action after customer calls.

“With Service Hub, our reps hit the ground running thanks to a complete view of the customer journey,” said Jennifer Cummings, Sr. Director, Customer Engagement at Kaplan. “Since bringing our marketing, sales, and service teams together on HubSpot, it's completely removed the guesswork for our leaders, giving them visibility and confidence that customers are getting what they need, quickly.”

To learn more about Service Hub, visit the Hub overview.

HubSpot reinvents content marketing again: Introducing Content Hub

HubSpot gave marketers a better way to grow when we invented inbound marketing — and now we’re doing it again. Content Hub is the all-in-one content marketing solution, powered by HubSpot AI, to create and manage content across the entire customer journey.

Content Hub includes:

AI Content Creation to make quality multilingual content creation simple — from generating ideas, to writing blog posts, to creating images.

to make quality multilingual content creation simple — from generating ideas, to writing blog posts, to creating images. Content Remix to easily create a full pipeline of content based on a single asset. Sixty-five percent of marketers agree that this is exactly the kind of tool marketers need.*

to easily create a full pipeline of content based on a single asset. Sixty-five percent of marketers agree that this is exactly the kind of tool marketers need.* Brand Voice to define and generate content that has a consistent brand voice — from blogs, to social, to email.

to define and generate content that has a consistent brand voice — from blogs, to social, to email. Audio tooling to create, host, and distribute Podcasts , and Post Narration to turn text into audio for better content accessibility.

to create, host, and distribute , and to turn text into audio for better content accessibility. Members Blog and Gated Content Library to manage content, offer premium content, and easily capture leads.

To learn more about Content Hub, visit the Hub overview.

Commerce Hub goes global with Stripe partnership

We’re giving more SMBs unified commerce by bringing Commerce Hub to HubSpot’s free users, and we’re taking Commerce Hub global in partnership with Stripe to give more businesses local payment methods and multicurrency capabilities. HubSpot customers can use Stripe’s Financial Connections to offer payments with bank accounts, and Stripe Payment Element, part of the optimized checkout suite, will enable customers to display the most relevant payment methods based on their device type, location, language, and other factors.

Commerce Hub includes:

Enhanced tools to manage invoices , subscriptions , and payment schedules .

, , and . Local payment methods to deliver a flexible checkout experience using either credit card or bank transfer.

to deliver a flexible checkout experience using either credit card or bank transfer. New Quickbooks integration that supports 2-way sync for invoices and payments to enable finance and accounting teams.

that supports 2-way sync for invoices and payments to enable finance and accounting teams. New API for payments, invoices, and subscriptions to easily extend the power of Commerce Hub.

To learn more about Commerce Hub, visit the Hub overview.

Learn more about these launches and the over 100 updates we’ve made across the customer platform at hubspot.com/spotlight.

*HubSpot proprietary research on content marketing tools