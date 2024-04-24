Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Enters Lock, Door, Safe, and Access Control Market Through Partnership with Academy Locksmith

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), announced today that it has partnered with Academy Locksmith (“Academy”). Academy provides mechanical and electronic locksmithing, door, and other access control solutions to multi-site commercial customers throughout the country. Orion is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility services businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Academy joins Orion’s facilities maintenance service provider network, Leo Facilities Maintenance (“Leo FM”), as its eighth partnership since its founding in 2022.

Founded in 1991 by Tim Braun, Academy has over three decades of expertise in the access controls industry, providing full-service security and loss prevention solutions to national multi-site customers. Academy’s skilled team ensures coverage across a wide breadth of mechanical and electronic services, from locks & door hardware to key systems to specialized vault solutions. Kenny Friede will lead Academy as president.

“Our partnership with Orion will help us better serve not only our customers but also our team members,” said Tim Braun. “As a part of the Leo FM network, Academy will have opportunities to further expand our national presence and our service offering. Orion’s enthusiasm for growth and their focus on building behind people make me confident that our team is in the right hands. We look forward to seeing how the team grows through this partnership.”

“Academy Locksmith has an outstanding reputation in the industry for customer excellence, and the opportunity to continue growing the service offering for our customers is tremendous,” said Kenny Friede. “Academy’s team of true subject matter experts deliver critical loss prevention service for customers across the country. Academy has everything you look for in a business: incredible culture, committed employees, valuable service, and loyal customers. Working with and leading this team for years to come will be incredibly fulfilling, and I am confident that we can build on the legacy that has been created over the last thirty years.”

“Academy’s team of experts and history of dependable service make the company an exemplary service provider in the access control industry,” said Will Adams, Orion Co-CEO. “We are thrilled to bring on another amazing partner in growth so that we can provide even more service offerings to our Leo FM customers.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com.

About Academy Locksmith

Founded in 1991, Academy Locksmith specializes in providing full-scale access control, loss prevention, and security solutions to national customers. With customer service as their top priority, the Academy team is passionate about delivering customized, quick, and reliable solutions to all clients.

About Alpine

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $11B in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.