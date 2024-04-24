Umovity Partners with Derq to Deliver Comprehensive Traffic Management and Safety Solution Powered by AI

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global leader for end-to-end traffic management and transportation technology, Umovity, and industry leading AI Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) provider, Derq, today announced their collaboration and first joint solution at ITS America Conference & Expo in Phoenix, AZ. By linking Derq’s INSIGHT, the company’s automated safety performance monitoring application with Econolite’s industry-leading cloud-based Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS), Centracs® Mobility, the two companies deliver a strong traffic management solution which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase safety for all road users.

The award-winning AI-powered platform developed by MIT-spinoff Derq ingests and fuses data from connected traffic cameras and sensors and runs real-time analytics to enable continuous and actionable safety and traffic insights. Derq’s automated safety performance metrics, derived on live identification of safety events and road user behaviors such as crashes, near-misses or pedestrian and cyclist compliance issues, are translated into safety scores. Derq’s solutions have been deployed in 25 agencies across the U.S. Its intuitive map interface is flexible and configurable allowing multiple visual cues for situational awareness of the transportation operation.

The seamless integration of the Derq safety performance metrics with Econolite’s cloud-based ATMS, Centracs Mobility, gives traffic managers a unique advantage, by enhancing situational awareness and facilitating simultaneous monitoring of transportation operations and safety performance. It provides users with instant visibility into safety issues at intersections, with the option to dive deeper using Derq’s cloud-based dashboard, empowering prompt adjustments to traffic signals to address emerging safety issues.

Econolite’s cloud-based Centracs Mobility Platform is the industry-leading, secure, ATMS and part of the Umovity Tech Suite. The intuitive map interface is extremely flexible and configurable allowing multiple visual cues for situational awareness of the transportation operation. The seamless integration of Derq metrics with Econolite’s Centracs Mobility gives traffic managers a unique advantage by enhancing situational awareness and facilitating simultaneous monitoring of transportation operations and safety performance. The integration provides users with instant visibility into safety issues at intersections, empowering prompt adjustments to traffic signals to address emerging safety issues.

Christian U. Haas, CEO of Umovity, the unified brand for Econolite and PTV, said, “At Umovity, our mission is to provide top-tier technology to enhance efficient, and, above all, safe mobility for humanity. By integrating Derq’s AI-powered safety metrics and scores into our flagship ATMS, the Centracs Mobility Platform by Econolite, we're crafting a distinctive traffic management solution that prioritizes the safety of all road users—particularly the most vulnerable ones, such as pedestrians and bicyclists."

“Creating a world where roads are safer and more efficient is our primary goal at Derq,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. “Making our state-of-the-art AI-powered safety insights available within a leading traffic management platform, Econolite’s Centracs Mobility, scales our existing presence across U.S. cities, ultimately saving lives and improving the quality of life for everyone on the road.”

Umovity and Derq are already underway with their first Proof of Concept (POC) installation in Pinellas County, Florida. Both Econolite’s Centracs Mobility and Derq’s safety AI platform are already operational on the designated road corridor, serving as a testbed for the POC. The cooperation builds upon a previous development between Econolite and Derq, linking the Derq’s SENSE, the company’s real-time detection solution, with Econolite’s Cobalt® Advanced Traffic Controllers operating with EOS controller software in California.

About Umovity (Econolite & PTV Group). Mobility for Humanity.

Umovity is a global market leader for end-to-end traffic management and transportation technology that takes a holistic approach to provide safer, smarter, and more sustainable Mobility for Humanity. Uniting the best-in-class solutions for intelligent traffic management systems, cloud-based adaptive traffic control, real-time traffic management software, controllers, cabinets, and sensor products by Econolite, and simulation and predictive modeling software by PTV, Umovity enables innovators and decision-makers in politics, municipalities, and industry to shape smart and livable communities and multimodal mobility. For more information, visit www.umovity.com.

About Derq

Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides transportation agencies with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received several awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, visit derq.com.