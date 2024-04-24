ARM & HAMMER™ Launches New Toothpaste with TheraBreath™ Breath Fresheners Developed for Fresh Breath

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER™, the trusted leader in baking soda toothpaste, has partnered with TheraBreath™, the fastest-growing oral rinse brand in the U.S.* to launch ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste. This new toothpaste is a key first step in someone’s getting-ready routine because it combines the natural whitening power of baking soda with TheraBreath™ Breath Fresheners to offer a bright smile and fresh breath all-in-one.

ARM & HAMMER™ streamlines morning and evening oral care routines with the introduction of ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste. This new product combines multiple benefits, as it removes up to three times more plaque **, offers enamel-safe whitening, and freshens breath.

“With ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste, patients can get four key oral health benefits in just one product,” said Kent Lawson, DDS. “This anticavity fluoride toothpaste has an enamel-safe, low abrasion formula that deep cleans teeth and gums, protects against cavities, fights bad breath, and gently whitens to enable a noticeably whiter, brighter smile.”

This toothpaste flavor is inspired by the #1 selling TheraBreath oral rinse, Invigorating Icy Mint. Tyler Cameron, ARM & HAMMER™ partner, television personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and co-founder of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, has made ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste the first step of his daily oral care routine.

“Feeling confident whether I am stepping onto the job site or into an important meeting with my clients is crucial,” said Cameron. “Incorporating ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste into my daily routine has been a game-changer. Not only does it freshen my breath, but it also enhances my smile with its gentle whitening effect, giving me that extra boost of confidence to take on the toughest of home renovation projects.”

ARM & HAMMER™ Plus TheraBreath™ Toothpaste can be found at leading retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, CVS, and Kroger.

*data on file

**In hard-to-reach areas compared to a leading toothpaste

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ continues to provide trusted and hardworking products consumers love. ARM & HAMMER™ has all your needs covered from cleaning and laundry to personal and oral care to pets. For more information, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com.

About TheraBreath™

In 2021, the TheraBreath brand was acquired by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., becoming the latest addition to its family of oral care products that include Waterpik® water flossers, ARM & HAMMER™ toothpaste, and Spinbrush™ toothbrushes. TheraBreath’s founder, Dr. Harold Katz created the oral care rinses at the California Breath Clinics over 30 years ago. TheraBreath products are revolutionary because they attack the germs that cause bad breath. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum health, teeth whitening, cavity prevention, and dry mouth symptoms.