Gillette Venus Supports The Saltwater Collective to Launch New Size-inclusive Swimwear Collection

Whenever, wherever you choose to shave, shape or trim, Gillette Venus products are designed with your body and its hair in mind. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gillette Venus Miami Midnight Extra Smooth razor is formulated with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil to guard your skin against nicks and cuts. (Photo: Business Wire)

With Gillette Venus’ support, The Saltwater Collective is launching a new collection, uniquely designed in response to what Canadian women are looking for from their swimwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette Venus announced today a new partnership with Canadian swimwear brand, The Saltwater Collective, expanding on their ‘Any Body is a Beach Body’ campaign.

The campaign launched in June 2023, after a survey by Venus uncovered that one third of Canadian women feel uncomfortable when wearing swimwear in public1. With this in mind, the brand set out on a mission to rip up ‘the rules’ on beach bodies and encourage all women to feel comfortable and confident with their bodies in swimwear.

“At Venus, we are committed to celebrating all women, all bodies, and all types of skin,” says Kimberly Legg, Brand Director, Gillette Venus Canada. “With this mutual purpose, our partnership with The Saltwater Collective goes beyond shaving and swimwear. We are both committed to supporting all women in their body confidence journeys.”

The partnership supports The Saltwater Collective’s launch of a new collection that is uniquely designed in response to what Canadian women are looking for from their swimwear. The collection features six designs, available in four colourways, and includes three existing favourites from The Saltwater Collective’s offerings, while launching three new designs. To further expand The Saltwater Collective’s size offerings, the collection will also introduce a new size: 4XL.

“My goal with The Saltwater Collective is to create swimwear that helps women feel confident in their own skin,” says Camilla James, CEO & Founder, The Saltwater Collective. “Partnering with Venus gives us the opportunity to grow our offerings and address some of the key issues women face when shopping for swimwear.”

Leveraging the survey conducted by Venus2, the collection is built to help solve some of those issues by including designs that:

Offer greater support

Flatter the mid-section

Use quality fabrics to maintain the shape of the swimsuit with proper care

The collection will be available for a limited pre-sale on April 24th, 2024, followed by the official launch on May 1st, 2024.

Helping Girls Across Canada

Venus and The Saltwater Collective are strong supporters of body confidence, and are sponsoring Fast and Female, a Canadian charity that empowers girls through sport, physical activity and education. 40 per cent of the profits from the collection from now until August 31, 2024 will go towards funding community programs across Canada designed to empower girls to feel comfortable with their bodies.

For Women Who Choose to Shave

For the 96% of Canadian women who shave before putting on a bathing suit2, Venus products are designed with women’s bodies and their hair in mind.​ Venus’ NEW Miami Collection features vibrant Miami-inspired handles and matching shower hooks to display in style. Get vacation worthy skin in one stroke.

Venus Miami Midnight Extra Smooth Razor: This razor features the SkinElixir Lubrastrip formulated with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil that delivers a long-lasting shave with 10x more lubrication 3 to guard your skin against nicks and cuts.

This razor features the SkinElixir Lubrastrip formulated with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil that delivers a long-lasting shave with 10x more lubrication to guard your skin against nicks and cuts. Venus Miami Sunrise Deluxe Smooth Sensitive: This razor features the SkinElixir Lubrastrip formulated with aloe and 10x more lubrication3 to guard your skin against irritation, nicks, and cuts.

For women looking for pubic region care, Venus offers a complete line-up of products that can be used together as a regimen, or individually to fit each person’s needs.

Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Razor: Specifically designed to help protect pubic skin from shaving irritation, this razor has a patented Irritation Defense Bar that allows blades to remove the hair while barely touching the skin. It includes an ergonomic handle with a sleek design and soft-touch grip for control while shaving.

Specifically designed to help protect pubic skin from shaving irritation, this razor has a patented Irritation Defense Bar that allows blades to remove the hair while barely touching the skin. It includes an ergonomic handle with a sleek design and soft-touch grip for control while shaving. Prep, Protect, Maintain: The Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin line-up of products also includes a Skin Smoothing Exfoliant, a 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shave Gel, a Daily Soothing Serum and a Gentle Trimmer.

The full Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin line-up of products is pH balanced and made without parabens, dyes, fragrance, silicones, and is dermatologist and gynecologist tested.

The Venus Miami Collection and the Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin line-up of products are available at national food, drug, mass merchandise stores, online retailers, and Gillettevenus.ca.

1. Methodology: From May 1 to May 5 2023, Gillette Venus conducted an online survey among a representative sample of 1,007 Canadian women ages 18-34, balanced and weighted on age. All respondents were members of the online Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

2. Methodology: From July 12 to July 17 2023, Gillette Venus conducted an online survey among a representative sample of 1,010 Canadian women ages 18-34 (of whom 899 have encountered difficulties finding swimwear that fits), balanced and weighted on age and region. All respondents were members of the online Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

3. vs. Venus Smooth

About Procter & Gamble: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About The Saltwater Collective: The Saltwater Collective is a line of elevated essentials, thoughtfully and sustainably designed to reframe the story around swimwear. For more information, please visit https://www.thesaltwatercollective.com/

About Fast & Female: Fast and Female is a Canadian charity on a mission to empower girls through sport, physical activity, and education. Using our evidence-based curriculum, developed by industry leaders, we aim to build the confidence and leadership skills of girls ages 8-18 through our events and programs. For more information, please visit https://fastandfemale.com.

