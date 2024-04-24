Concurrent Taps Seasoned Financial Services Leaders to Helm Recruitment and Next-Gen Talent Growth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Concurrent”), a leading multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser (“RIA”), invested heavily in its long-term sustainability with the appointment of four key hires to focus on business development, organic growth programs, and the development of Concurrent’s next generation of financial professionals. Bo Ellison joins Concurrent as Chief Financial Officer; Joe Mooney joins as Managing Director, Advisor Engagement and Enterprise Development; Kerry McDermott joins as VP, Program Development, Strategy, & Growth; and Matthew Unger joins as VP, Head of Centralized Wealth Advisory Services.

Concurrent has notched $2 billion in new assets since its launch as an RIA last May. The firm’s investment in growth leaders demonstrates an intense focus on opportunities for professional growth and succession, as well as the supporting services that will preserve Concurrent’s relevance and dynamism in the years to come.

“We’re not immune to the demographic issues our industry faces,” said Nate Lenz, CEO of Concurrent. “We’re investing in the next generation now, so our advisors can sustain their business 15 or 20 years from now.”

Ellison comes to Concurrent from his prior role as Divisional Controller, Retirement Services at Creative Planning, and has spent more than 5 years as an audit professional at EY. At Concurrent, Ellison supports the firm’s long-term financial sustainability as a multi-custodial, hybrid RIA.

Mooney joins Concurrent to lead the business development and advisor engagement practice. He previously managed the East Coast custody sales team at Fidelity. Mooney brings more than 20 years of experience in business development to his role at Concurrent, where he will build on the momentum of the firm’s advisor recruitment and engagement strategies.

McDermott, who previously led the strategic referral program at Wealth Enhancement Group, is appointed to spearhead Concurrent's organic growth initiatives. McDermott’s expertise in growth programs and custodial referral partnerships is central to Concurrent's Corporate Solutions Program, which represents more than 100,000 401(k) plan participants and $10 billion in assets under advisement.

Unger will direct Concurrent's centralized wealth advisor team. A former vice president at Goldman Sachs and a risk management advisor at United Capital, Unger's role is to nurture talent development through Concurrent’s Corporate Solutions Program and other next-generation initiatives.

“Bo, Joe, Kerry, and Matt all have major roles to play in our long-term vision,” said Casey Bates, Concurrent’s Managing Director, Strategy and Growth. “Strategic growth and professional development have always been pillars of the Concurrent platform. These appointments are an investment in tomorrow, both for the clients we serve and the advisors we support.”

