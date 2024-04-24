Parker Aerospace Joins HyFIVE Consortium to Advance Aviation Liquid Hydrogen Fuel System Development

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, will participate in the HyFIVE consortium of industry and academic partners developing a world-leading liquid hydrogen fuel system and supply chain supporting zero-emission aviation in the 2030s.

In addition to Parker Aerospace, HyFIVE includes fellow industry partners Marshall and GKN Aerospace, as well as academic partners University of Manchester, University of Bath and Cardiff University. The project is supported by the ATI Programme, a partnership between the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK (UKRI). The consortium will receive initial funding of £17 million ($21.5 million) from industry, matched by £20 million ($25 million) from the UK Government.

A path to zero emissions flight

The objective of the HyFIVE consortium is to develop, test and validate a modular and scalable cryogenic hydrogen fuel system architecture appropriate for multiple types of aircraft, and support of hydrogen electric propulsion or hydrogen combustion powertrains. The initiative will address technology development for hydrogen fuel systems in five key areas: storage, conveyance, indication, fueling and venting.

Collaboration among industry leaders

Parker Aerospace, which includes Parker Meggitt, has a broad spectrum of solutions for both airframes and engines and will furnish its advanced technology and expertise in the areas of sensing, thermal management and fluid conveyance.

Marshall will be leading the HyFIVE efforts, providing its expertise in complex system design, integration and certification, honed over decades of delivering aircraft fuel systems and complex aircraft modification projects.

GKN Aerospace, specializing in the design, manufacture and assembly of aircraft structures, engine components and systems, will contribute its industry-leading advanced materials and hydrogen cryogenic system optimization expertise.

Academic partners University of Manchester, University of Bath and Cardiff University have been selected for their world-leading research capabilities and advanced testing facilities in the areas of hydrogen-electric propulsion, cryogenic applications, power transmission, turbomachinery and next-generation material development.

Technical program detailed

The HyFIVE consortium members have defined a full technical program spanning several years, from initial architecture development and supplier engagement to ground testing and final design review for the integrated fuel system.

By 2027, the consortium plans to:

Develop and validate an integrated family of mature fuel system technologies and capabilities conducive to certification.

Conduct ground demonstration of an integrated fuel system encompassing the storage, conveyance, indication, venting and fueling systems.

Open a range of flight demonstration and exploitation paths with prospective customers.

Develop a customer-ready supply chain and industrialization strategy.

The timely achievement of these objectives will support the successful introduction of a new generation of zero-emissions aircraft in the 2030s.

" Parker is fully committed to sustainability, which is why we are making focused investments in innovative, next-generation technologies,” said Tracy Rice, vice president of technology and innovation for Parker Aerospace. “ Hydrogen fuel systems play a critical role in achieving zero emissions in aviation and working with our partners on this project will enable us to further advance our expertise in this area and drive the development of innovative solutions that support a more sustainable future.”

About Parker Aerospace. At Parker Aerospace, we develop technologies and innovative solutions that enable reliable, efficient and increasingly sustainable flight for the lifecycle of the aircraft, including aftermarket support. Parker stands at the forefront of aviation technology with an expanded range of products and services that sits nose-to-tail across the entire aircraft. Our passionate people with deep engineering expertise, together with our breadth of differentiated technologies, ensure that we make the extraordinary happen and continue to shape the future of aviation in partnership with our customers.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.