BigHat Biosciences Enters Into Strategic Collaboration to Leverage Machine Learning in Antibody Discovery & Design

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences, a biotechnology company with an artificial intelligence/machine learning-guided antibody discovery and development platform announced a collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. This strategic collaboration combines the drug discovery, clinical development and data science expertise from Johnson & Johnson with BigHat’s Milliner™ platform, a suite of machine learning technologies integrated with a high-speed wet lab, to guide the design and selection for high-quality antibodies for multiple Neuroscience therapeutic targets. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

BigHat’s antibody design platform, Milliner™, integrates a synthetic biology-based high-speed wet lab with state-of-the-art machine learning technologies into a full-stack antibody discovery and engineering platform, to engineer antibodies with more complex functions and better biophysical properties. This approach reduces the difficulty of designing antibodies and other therapeutic proteins to tackle conditions ranging from chronic illness to life-threatening disease, while also massively speeding up candidate discovery and validation.

"We’re delighted to be collaborating with Johnson & Johnson to utilize BigHat’s Milliner™ platform to accelerate protein design," stated Mark DePristo, CEO and Co-founder of BigHat. “We look forward to fueling our shared goal of creating breakthrough therapies faster in difficult-to-treat diseases."

About BigHat Biosciences

BigHat Biosciences designs safer, more effective biologic therapies for patients using machine learning and synthetic biology. BigHat integrates a wet lab for high-speed characterization with machine learning technologies to guide the search for better antibodies. We apply these design capabilities to develop new generations of safer and more effective treatments for patients suffering from today’s most challenging diseases.

BigHat is a Series B biotech outside San Francisco with a team-oriented, inclusive, and family-friendly culture. Our pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered therapeutic programs focus on indications with high unmet need, such as cancer and inflammation. BigHat has raised over $100M from top investors, including Section 32, a16z, and 8VC. To learn more about us, visit https://www.bighatbio.com and follow @BigHatBio on LinkedIn and Twitter.