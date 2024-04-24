Kaman Delivers New K-MAX® to Black Tusk Helicopter Inc.

The K-MAX ® aircraft is the second helicopter to be added to Black Tusk’s fleet located in British Columbia, Canada. (Photo courtesy of Kaman)

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) (“Kaman” or the “Company”) announced it delivered a new medium-to-heavy lift K‑MAX® helicopter to Black Tusk Helicopter Inc. of Squamish, BC, Canada. Black Tusk performs various external lift projects of every scale, ranging from aerial timber harvesting, ski tower setting, firefighting, and hydroelectric projects.

“ Black Tusk is a highly respected operator, and we appreciate the confidence Black Tusk has placed in Kaman and the capabilities of the K-MAX®,” said Phil Murphy, Vice President of Business Development, Kaman Air Vehicles. “ Operators are choosing K-MAX® for its proven repetitive lift capability with unmatched performance in the most demanding environments.”

“ Our primary business goal is to offer our clients quality helicopter services and to ensure the longevity of our company through repeat and referral business by continuing to provide customers reliable and safe performance in all areas of our business. Adding a second K-MAX® to our fleet is an important step towards ensuring we can continue offering our customers the most appropriate and efficient aircraft for their requirements and particular job needs,” stated Black Tusk Helicopter Inc.

The K-MAX® is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions.

