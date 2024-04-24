MONAT Global Announces The Growth Alliance with Eric Worre

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthy-aging haircare, skincare, and wellness innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) announced a new strategic agreement with network marketing thought leader Eric Worre. Throughout 2024 Eric will provide MONAT Market Partners with expert coaching to support them in continually growing their businesses.

During his career in direct sales, Worre built multimillion-dollar sales organizations totaling more than half a million distributors across 60 countries. Today, he is world-recognized as a network marketing thought leader who has trained millions of top earners around the globe. Worre is the author of the bestselling book Go Pro: 7 Steps to Becoming a Network Marketing Professional.

“We’re locking arms with Eric to help fulfill MONAT’s five-year plan to become a billion-dollar brand,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT. “As we launch the Growth Alliance to support this plan, Eric is teaming with us to provide world-renowned coaching for our Market Partners, focusing on mindset, knowledge, and actions.”

Worre first partnered with MONAT as the keynote speaker during MONATions United in 2017.

“We are committed to building MONAT leaders who never stop growing,” said Worre, founder, Go Pro Academy. “I’ve had a firsthand view of MONAT’s phenomenal ten-year expansion to become a global industry leader. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success.”

The Growth Alliance kicked off with a February call series focused on guiding MONAT Market Partners in the USA and its markets around the world to achieve their first career path rank-up to Managing Market Partner.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy-aging haircare, skincare, and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel social marketing approach to direct sales. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, France, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial