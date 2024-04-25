CC Industries Announces Acquisition of Foremark Performance Chemicals

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of CC Industries, Inc. (“CCI”) announced today they acquired Foremark Performance Chemicals (“Foremark” or the “Company”) from SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”). Foremark is a leading, vertically integrated producer of proprietary natural gas sweeteners, chemical building blocks, and slow-release fertilizers.

This acquisition expands CCI’s portfolio of industry-leading businesses into specialty chemicals. “Foremark is an outstanding business with a proven ability to develop innovative products for customers and adapt to market demands,” said Bill Crown, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCI. “We are delighted to add Foremark to our family of long‐held operating companies.”

Headquartered in League City, Texas, Foremark operates a state-of-the-art, highly automated, and vertically integrated facility serving natural gas service companies primarily in North America and petrochemical customers in the US Gulf Coast. The Company will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and Randy Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with the entire management team, will continue in their current roles.

“The management team and employees have transformed Foremark under SK Capital’s ownership and grown an exceptional business that fosters a culture of safety, sustainability, innovation and outstanding customer service,” Mr. Crown said. “We are excited about Foremark and looking forward to supporting the Company through its next phase of growth and enhance Foremark’s ability to serve its customers.”

Mr. Owens stated, “We are excited to partner with our new family ownership group. CCI is an ideal partner to support Foremark for our future long-term success. With CCI’s operational and financial expertise, we will continue to focus on delivering best-in-class service and superior products to our customers.”

About Foremark Performance Chemicals

Foremark Performance Chemicals, headquartered in League City, TX, is a technology-driven leader in natural gas sweetening formulations and the production of chemical building blocks used in numerous end products. Foremark leverages its sustainable production processes to create solutions that support the transition to clean energy and increase performance and efficiency. The business is a leading producer of a broad portfolio of sweetening solutions and formalin. Foremark operates out of a highly automated, vertically integrated manufacturing facility in La Porte, TX, that is strategically located on the Houston ship channel. Foremark achieved the Platinum Sustainability Medal from EcoVadis, which is awarded to the top 1% of rated companies based on their environmental impact and sustainability program. For more information, please visit www.foremarkperformance.com.

About CC Industries, Inc.

CC Industries is the Chicago-based management company for the Crown family’s privately-held companies, including: GILLIG, Great Dane Trailers, Provisur Technologies, Selig, Southern Devall Group, CIE, J.L. Clark, Miracapo Pizza Company, Riverside Rail, Trail King Industries, and Foremark Performance Chemicals. The Crown family has a long history of owning and growing industrial businesses. The family enterprise dates itself to 1919 when Henry Crown and his brothers started Material Service Corporation.