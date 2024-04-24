Roy Anderson Corp Awarded $72.7 Million Hangar 3 Project at Pensacola International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $72.7 million by the City of Pensacola, Florida, for Hangar 3 of Project Titan at Pensacola International Airport. The scope of work includes the design and construction of a new pre-engineered metal building hangar with a central shop and perimeter office and support areas, as well as construction of a new 300 space asphalt parking lot.

Design work has commenced, and construction is expected to begin in August 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the summer of 2026. The contract value was included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).