DāSTOR Enhances Data Services with Strategic Acquisition of Purpose-built Data Center

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DāSTOR, an enterprise-focused provider of scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions, today announced the acquisition of a purpose-built data center facility located at 3 Boulden Circle in New Castle, Delaware. With over 30,000 square feet of raised floor to support the immediate needs of new customers, this facility enhances DāSTOR’s capacity to deliver optimized, enterprise-class data management solutions, while also offering the high density solutions critical for cloud and AI service providers.

Strategically located along the Interstate-95 corridor, and ideally positioned between the key cloud/data center markets of Ashburn, Virginia and New York/New Jersey, this location provides multiple connectivity options from various network providers, suitable for cloud providers, enterprises, and technology firms. Delaware’s tax advantages for IT equipment spend further enhance the facility’s appeal.

Kevin Mulqueen, CEO of DāSTOR, shared, "We are excited about this strategic expansion into New Castle, DE, which supports the growing demand for our services. Our commitment to providing straightforward, adaptable solutions enables our clients to leverage the latest in AI and cloud services, supporting our ongoing growth and scalability.”

Key features of the new DāSTOR data center facility include:

2N+1 UPS redundancy, providing high-level power reliability

N+1 cooling redundancy, for optimal environmental control

Comprehensive security measures, guaranteeing top-tier protection

Tom Borgers, Managing Director of Data Center operations, added, "This expansion strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients with enhanced connectivity and security, affirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge and reliable data solutions.”

The acquisition of this facility by DāSTOR marks a milestone in providing scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions. This location marks DāSTOR’s fifth data center in a region where demand consistently exceeds supply. The mid-Atlantic is recognized for hosting many of the nation’s largest concentrations of data centers built upon dense fiber routes with global connectivity options to enable superior digital infrastructure solutions.

In addition to expanding colocation and connectivity solutions, DāSTOR remains dedicated to addressing the emergent needs of enterprise businesses with a comprehensive suite of services including data storage and backup, private cloud, public cloud on-ramps, and security solutions incorporating data classification and remediation tools for ransomware protection.

For more information about DāSTOR, visit: https://dastorllc.com/

About DāSTOR

DāSTOR provides enterprise-focused, hybrid colocation solutions that leverage robust infrastructure and interconnectivity to drive scalable and reliable digital services. Founded in 2021 by 30-year industry veteran, Kevin Mulqueen, DāSTOR offers a full suite of services, including network services, colocation, storage, private cloud, disaster recovery, and backup services. Privately funded and owner-operated, DāSTOR reimagines digital infrastructure management with ecosystem development, providing customers with one-stop-shop solutions for comprehensive data management. With five carrier-neutral, best-in-class locations across Pennsylvania and Delaware, they cater to a diverse range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and more. Whether you're a startup looking to gain a competitive edge or a global corporation striving for excellence, DāSTOR is your strategic partner for data success.

For more information, please visit https://dastorllc.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.